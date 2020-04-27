AXA AFFIN Life Insurance organizes COVID-19 Crowdfunding Campaign to help frontliners

AXA AFFIN organizes COVID-19 Crowdfunding Campaign to support courageous frontliners whom are protecting the nation against the global health crisis.

to support courageous frontliners whom are protecting the nation against the global health crisis. AXA AFFIN "Smash the Curve" COVID-19 Fundraising Campaign targets to raise RM150,000 collectively to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the country's frontliners.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) used by frontline personnel was reported to upsurge by two to ten times, resulting in a major shortage of PPE supply[1].

In response to the distress over the PPE shortage in Malaysia, AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad as part of its Corporate Responsibility programme, is organizing a crowdfunding campaign namely - AXA AFFIN "Smash the Curve" COVID-19 Fund Raising Campaign. Running from now up till 15 May, 2020 via a crowdfunding platform - PitchIN, this campaign aims to raise RM150,000 collectively. The funds will be used to procure the essential PPE such as overall suit, surgical face mask, disposable face shield, examination gloves and medical equipment for frontliners. The funds raised will be treated with full transparency with contributions and expenditures fully accounted for. The beneficiary will be shared at the end of the campaign.

"In unprecedented times like this, we should take a proactive role as a corporate citizen to provide valuable assistance and protection not only to our customers and employees but also extending protection to what matters most to our society now. Our courageous frontliners - healthcare workers, police officers, soldiers and volunteers, are putting their lives on the line. They are working intensely around the clock battling with the deadly virus while keeping us safe at home. Their heroic leadership is highly lauded and it is now our turn to keep them safe against this threat with sufficient PPE," said Rohit Nambiar, Chief Executive Officer of AXA AFFIN Life Insurance.

He further added, "Heartfelt thanks to all our frontliners for their commitments and sacrifices. We should do our part, either by contributing to the AXA AFFIN COVID-19 Fundraising campaign or strictly adhere to the Restricted Movement Order and not adding additional stress to our healthcare system."

Public can make a contribution at www.myaxa.co/smashthecurve at any amount. Minimum donation starts from RM5. Now is the time for all Malaysians to come together, break the chain and eventually smash the curve.

For more information, kindly visit www.axa.com.my or www.facebook.com/MYAXAAffin.

Attached:

i - Campaign Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFZxFlZJb2Q

Source:

[1] The Star - COVID-19: Need more PPE, current supply can only last for two weeks, says Health DG https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/04/13/covid-19-need-ppe-donations-current-supply-can-only-last-two-weeks-says-health-dg

ABOUT THE AXA GROUP

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 160,000 employees serving 108 million clients in 57 countries. In 2019, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 103.5 billion and underlying earnings to Euro 6.5 billion. AXA had Euro 974 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2019.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 – Bloomberg: CS FP – Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY. The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

This press release and the regulated information made public by AXA pursuant to article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and articles 222-1 et seq. of the Autorité des marchés financiers' General Regulation are available on the AXA Group website (axa.com).

ABOUT AXA AFFIN LIFE INSURANCE BERHAD

Incorporated in February 2006, AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad is a joint venture company between AFFIN Bank Berhad and AXA Group, a worldwide financial protection leader, which is headquartered in Paris. Leveraging on the AXA Group's strength as a financial protection expert and AFFIN Bank' local knowledge and diversified network, AXA AFFIN Life is focused on helping individuals manage risk and achieve their financial goals. AXA AFFIN Life will strive to build close and lasting relationship with its customers, offering them care, support and advice with the highest standard of professional ethics.

SOURCE AXA AFFIN Life Insurance Berhad