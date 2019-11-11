|
11.11.2019 16:22:21
Awilco Drilling PLC: Primary Insider Disclosure
Awilco Drilling PLC (AWDR) announces that on 11th November 2019, the following synthetic share transactions occurred:
Roddy Smith has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Roddy Smith, holds 133,517 synthetic shares.
Ian Wilson has had 55,395 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Ian Wilson holds 115,454 synthetic shares.
Claus Mørch has had 49,399 synthetic shares vested in AWDR automatically exercised under the Synthetic Share Plan at a price of at NOK 17.87. After this transaction and as of today, Claus Mørch holds no further synthetic shares.
Aberdeen, 11 November 2019
For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
