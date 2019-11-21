Awesome OS Announces Opening of New Office in Manila

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome OS, a Los-Angeles based next-generation business services company with several clients listed in Newsweek's 2020 ranking of America's Best Customer Service, announced the opening of a new office in Manila to accommodate the company's rapid growth and expansion. Located in Ayala Malls "The 30th," a high-growth and central area of Manila, the new office will offer a plethora of unique and free amenities to its employees, including a daycare facility, doctor's clinic, gym, ocean views and a full-service premium coffee shop.

Roger Kuo, CEO and Co-Founder of Awesome OS, says, "It is highly uncommon for companies to provide such life-enhancing amenities and services to customer service employees, but we are committed to improving the status quo in the business services industry. We are incredibly proud of our unprecedented focus on company culture and award-winning labor standards resulting in some of the lowest Annual Attrition Rates in the industry. At our core, we believe that happy employees lead to fantastic service, and this office further solidifies our commitment to this core tenet."

Edmund Lee, Founder of Awesome OS explains, "The decision to expand our presence in Manila is a logical step in our business growth strategy and enables us to leverage the city's diverse talent pool as well as provide our employees with unique amenities and services that enhance their work-life balance."

About Awesome OS

Awesome OS is a next-generation business services outsourcing company that enables the most prominent and disruptive startups and E-commerce companies to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. With over a decade of experience, Awesome OS provides best-in-class customer service operations, back office support, web/software development and graphic design services that empower companies to prioritize their core functions.

Awesome OS does so by offering a unique outsourcing model in which it builds customized teams that replicate client's startup/internet culture and act as their extension. The company boasts an unparalleled culture in the business services industry, including unique employee benefits such as free massages, indoor putting green and call centers with ocean views, resulting in some of the highest Employee CSAT in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.awesomeos.com.

