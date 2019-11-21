+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.11.2019 01:19:00

Awesome OS Announces Opening of New Office in Manila

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome OS, a Los-Angeles based next-generation business services company with several clients listed in Newsweek's 2020 ranking of America's Best Customer Service, announced the opening of a new office in Manila to accommodate the company's rapid growth and expansion. Located in Ayala Malls "The 30th," a high-growth and central area of Manila, the new office will offer a plethora of unique and free amenities to its employees, including a daycare facility, doctor's clinic, gym, ocean views and a full-service premium coffee shop.

Roger Kuo, CEO and Co-Founder of Awesome OS, says, "It is highly uncommon for companies to provide such life-enhancing amenities and services to customer service employees, but we are committed to improving the status quo in the business services industry. We are incredibly proud of our unprecedented focus on company culture and award-winning labor standards resulting in some of the lowest Annual Attrition Rates in the industry. At our core, we believe that happy employees lead to fantastic service, and this office further solidifies our commitment to this core tenet."

Edmund Lee, Founder of Awesome OS explains, "The decision to expand our presence in Manila is a logical step in our business growth strategy and enables us to leverage the city's diverse talent pool as well as provide our employees with unique amenities and services that enhance their work-life balance."             

About Awesome OS                            

Awesome OS is a next-generation business services outsourcing company that enables the most prominent and disruptive startups and E-commerce companies to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. With over a decade of experience, Awesome OS provides best-in-class customer service operations, back office support, web/software development and graphic design services that empower companies to prioritize their core functions.           

Awesome OS does so by offering a unique outsourcing model in which it builds customized teams that replicate client's startup/internet culture and act as their extension. The company boasts an unparalleled culture in the business services industry, including unique employee benefits such as free massages, indoor putting green and call centers with ocean views, resulting in some of the highest Employee CSAT in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.awesomeos.com.

                                   

                       

 

Awesome OS Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awesome-os-announces-opening-of-new-office-in-manila-300962592.html

SOURCE Awesome OS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
20.11.19
Gold profitiert von höherer Risikoaversion
20.11.19
Vontobel: Tesla mit neuem Produktionsstandort in Berlin
20.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
20.11.19
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
18.11.19
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stiller Investor: Grösster Privataktionär der SNB - ein unbekannter Deutscher
Medicines Co-Aktie +20%: Novartis angeblich an Medicines Co. interessiert
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Tag nach neuen Rekordständen stabil -- DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend fester
UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Alibaba ermöglicht Bitcoin-Cashback für Kunden
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron erhält von FDA Rare-Pediatric-Disease-Status für Sarizotan
Julius Bär-Aktie stark: Julius Bär steigert verwaltete Vermögen in ersten zehn Monaten
Meyer Burger schliesst Verkauf des Software-Geschäfts ab - Aktie im Plus
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX zum Handelsende schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Unsicherheit im Handelskonflikt: Die Stimmung an der Wall Street war eingetrübt. Der heimische Aktienmarkt machte im Tagesverlauf seine Verluste wieder wett. Die deutschen Börsen stand letztlich tiefer. Die Indizes in Fernost gaben zur Wochenmitte ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;