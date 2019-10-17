+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 01:22:00

AWE2020: AWE Ten Years, Smartizing The Future

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, Appliances & Electronics World Expo (AWE) 2020 is set to open at Shanghai New International Expo Center March 11-14, 2020, with a record-setting 13 exhibition halls covering an exhibition area of 150,000 square meters, and an estimated 380,000 visitors. AWE2020 also join hands with more than a thousand participating brands to bring a new, fully upgraded world of science and technology in consumer electronic industry.

Between March 11 and 14, 2020, the "Charming Hall" and "Unexpected City" will make their debuts, while the Kitchen Appliance Hall will take up the spaces of three exhibition halls, and following German AMK delegation.

AWE2020 specially set up the Charming Hall to satisfy all your needs and cravings for looking "classy and good". While the Science and Technology Park retains its status as one of the "must-see" destinations this year. This time, a tie-up between the AWE and tech media 36kr results in "Unexpected City," allowing "some people to see the future first," so that visitors may get a glimpse at what the home and city of the "future" might look like.

This year's AWE will introduce for the first time the "Beauty Festival" to enable visitors to become beautiful from every angle. Lighting up all logos will win a prize, and after sharing the achievement in WeChat Moment, visitor gets to enter the "Beauty Festival Carp" prize draw for a chance to grab the ultimate gift. At the Global Quality Home Appliance Festival, not only will visitors find the latest offerings from familiar names such as Haier, Midea, JD.com, Hisense, Bosch, Siemens, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung, LG, Huawei, TCL, LGD, Gree, Sharp, A.O. Smith, Fotile, Robam, Vatti, Skyworth and all the other mainstream brands that you have come to know and love, but also a demonstration of top-notch technology from across the entire industrial chain ranging from robots and automated systems to smart supply chain (logistics).

Early Bird Experience is to Take Flight. As visitor registration has formally begun, the last round of perks will be reserved for the early birds. Early birds that sign up right now can get an admission ticket before 11thFebruary 2020, free of charge! For details please visit en.awe.com.cn

Save the date, 11-14 Mar, 2020. Shanghai, China.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awe2020-awe-ten-years-smartizing-the-future-300940115.html

SOURCE China Household Electrical Appliances Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
16.10.19
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.10.19
Gold ignoriert neue Risiken
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
16.10.19
SMI - Hält dieses Mal die 10.000?
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie steigt: 21 Gründer bringen Digitalwährung Libra in Genf auf den Weg
KTM-Aktie im Plus: Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Beyond Meat will anscheinend auch in Europa produzieren
Neuer Ärger für Deutsche Bank wegen früherer Geschäfte in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte wies der heimische Aktienmarkt eine etwas leichtere Tendenz aus. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer DAX gewann daneben hinzu. An den Börsen in Fernost liess sich keine einheitliche Tendenz ausmachen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB