Award-Winning Windstar Cruises Announces Industry-Leading Achievements in AFAR Magazine's Travelers' Choice Awards and Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, AFAR Magazine's Travelers' Choice Awards and Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards honor the best in travel. Windstar Cruises has been named best small ship cruise line in both of these important awards, along with recognition in multiple other categories, affirming the small ship line's position as an industry leader.

"At Windstar, we know that a great travel experience relies on making every moment of the trip count—from the quality of the ships to the immersive itineraries to the stellar port experiences and the people who make it all happen on land and at sea," said Windstar President John Delaney. "These awards are an endorsement of our high standards of excellence."

For the second year in a row, Windstar has been named "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in AFAR magazine's annual Travelers' Choice Awards, which were selected based on votes from more than 100,000 of the magazine's discriminating readers.

"On Windstar Cruises, no more than 342 guests sail at a time, and the small-size vessels can access waterways and ports that other cruise lines can't visit," wrote AFAR when describing why the line won Best Small-Ship Cruise Line. "Travelers can see Greece via the Corinth Canal or marvel at Alaska's landscape by way of Prince William Sound. At day's end, they can freshen up in a marble bathroom, enjoy a dish created by a James Beard Foundation chef, or order a cocktail from the 24-hour room service."

Judged by a panel of top-notch travel experts, the 2019 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. In these important industry awards, Windstar received top honors: For the fourth consecutive year, the line was named the Gold winner for "Overall-Small Cruise Ship" with less than 500 passengers.

In addition, Windstar won a number of other top honors in the 2019 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. Windstar's Star Specialist Program for Travel Agents took Gold for best "Overall Education Program," recognizing this unique academy that puts learning within easy reach and provides the tools agents need to succeed in booking Windstar's small-ship vacations. The 2019-2021 Voyage Collection was named Gold in the "Cruise Marketing-Direct Mail" category, honoring the gorgeous and immersive brochure that showcases the world's best ships, itineraries, programs, and amenities, as well as all the incredible destinations where Windstar sails. The company's Sail Amsterdam Celebration—a one-of-a-kind experience on the largest sailing cruise ship in the world—won Gold in the "Cruise-Expeditions-Itinerary" category. Windstar's Uncommon Indonesia—a dazzling island hop that features amazing sights and natural wonders—also earned Gold in the "Cruise-Expeditions-Itinerary" category. In total, Windstar received five Gold awards.

Beyond these top awards, Windstar was a finalist for four other AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, including Best Experiential Itineraries, Best Caribbean Cruise Line, Best French Polynesia Cruise Line, and Best Mediterranean Cruise Line. Windstar also won five Silver awards in the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. It was recognized for its Concierge Collection Series, a highly curated selection of excursions available throughout Windstar's sailing regions. Ranging in group size from four to 16 guests, these intimate adventures allow passengers to live like a local for a day. Windstar's Signature Expeditions program—which serves up intimate adventures and active enrichment in Alaska—also received a Silver award. Additionally, the following Windstar itineraries were given a Silver award: Alaska Glaciers & Prince William Sound, Star Collector: Grand Caribbean Adventure, and Star Collector: Journey to the Holy Lands.

A complete list of the 2019 AFAR Magazine's Travelers' Choice Awards can be found at https://www.afar.com/magazine/travelers-choice-awards-2019. And a list of this year's Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winners can be found at http://www.travelweeklyawards.com/winners/.

