10.02.2020 04:00:00

Award-winning GM helms The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury beachfront resort, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, is delighted to welcome John Woolley as their new General Manager from January 20th 2020.

Bringing over 20 years' experience with Marriott International to his new role, John's illustrious career has taken him around the globe, most recently to the island of Gods in 2015. As General Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Bali Seminyak Resort from 2015 to 2019, he enjoyed tremendous success, and was recognized as 'Courtyard General Manager of the Year' in 2018, and 'APAC Sales General Manager of the Year' in 2016.

"It is both an honor and a thrill to be at the helm of such a highly-regarded luxury resort in Bali. The island has become my true home over the last four years. I am passionate about the luxury travel sector here in Bali, so I relish this opportunity to apply my strategic vision and global experience to all aspects of the resort, and bring it to the next level of success. I particularly look forward to working with the esteemed Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Bali to ensure our guests have the best holiday experience and take home memories that last a lifetime," says John.

A dynamic, adaptable and result-driven leader, John's leadership roles have spanned multiple disciplines, including sales and marketing, operations and regional team, across four continents. Career highlights include positions of Area Director of Sales and Marketing, South Asia and then the Caribbean. Successfully launching a cutting-edge sales engine the European Convention Network that supports Marriott's large group hotels in Europe before moving into general management in Bali.

A US and UK national John is a champion of customer-centric and associate-centric culture, values that makes him the perfect fit for The Ritz-Carlton Bali, which prides itself on our brand's motto of Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200207/2714359-1

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

