Award Winners Reflect Nationwide Trends in Wood Building Design

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data showing a sharp rise in the use of innovative wood building systems was reinforced with today's announcement from WoodWorks – Wood Products Council highlighting the winners of its 2020 U.S. Wood Design Awards.

"The WoodWorks award program celebrates excellence in wood building design, and excellent projects are often conceived and executed by people with a passion, not only for quality, but innovation," said WoodWorks President and CEO, Jennifer Cover. "As a result, the winning projects are a kind of bellwether for market trends—such as growing interest in mass timber, hybrid projects that combine mass timber with light wood framing or other materials, panelization, and greater focus on sustainability, carbon footprint, and resilience. These are all things we're seeing in the market that are also reflected in this year's winning projects."

For example, in addition to tracking mass timber buildings completed and in design, WoodWorks has seen a significant rise in requests for technical assistance, which is provided at no cost to project teams. "In 2015, our technical team assisted on a handful of mass timber projects. The number jumped to 159 in 2016—and 266 last year. You can see a parallel in many of the winning projects," said Cover.

Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included:

Danny Adams , Principal and Design Lead, LS3P Associates – Charleston, SC

, Principal and Design Lead, LS3P Associates – Marsha Maytum , Principal, LMS Architects – San Francisco, CA

, Principal, LMS Architects – Eric McDonnell , Principal, Holmes Structures – Portland, OR

, Principal, Holmes Structures – Matt Shaw , Executive Editor, The Architect's Newspaper – New York, NY

Awards in 10 categories will be presented at Wood Design Symposiums across the country, beginning with the Texas Wood Design Symposium in Houston on February 25, 2020. Nine projects will also receive regional excellence awards.

CATEGORY WINNERS

Jury's Choice: First Tech Federal Credit Union ǀ Hillsboro, OR

Architect: Hacker

Structural Engineer: Kramer Gehlen & Associates

& Associates Contractor: Swinerton

Multi-Family Wood Design: Adohi Hall ǀ Fayetteville, AR

Architect: Leers Weinzapfel Associates; Mackey Mitchell Architects; Modus Studio (AOR)

Structural Engineer: Equilibrium Consulting ; Engineering Consultants, Inc.

Engineering Consultants, Inc. Contractor: Nabholz Construction

Commercial Mid-Rise: 111 East Grand ǀ Des Moines, IA

Architect: Neumann Monson Architects

Structural Engineer: Raker Rhodes Engineering

Contractor: Ryan Companies

Commercial Low-Rise: Redfox Commons ǀ Portland, OR

Architect: LEVER Architecture

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Contractor: R&H Construction

Wood in Government Buildings: Long Beach Civic Center Billie Jean King Main Library ǀ Long Beach, CA

Architect: SOM ǀ Skidmore , Owings & Merrill

, Owings & Merrill Structural Engineer: SOM ǀ Skidmore , Owings & Merrill

, Owings & Merrill Contractor: Clark Construction

Wood in Schools: Arts and Technology Academy ǀ Eugene, OR

Architect: Opsis Architecture; Rowell Brokaw Architects (AOR)

Structural engineer: catena consulting engineers

Contractor: Hyland Construction

Institutional Wood Design: Oregon Conservation Center ǀ Portland, OR

Architect: LEVER Architecture

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Contractor: Lease Crutcher Lewis

Green Building with Wood: Oregon Zoo Education Center ǀ Portland, OR

Architect: Opsis Architecture

Structural Engineer: catena consulting engineers

Contractor: Fortis Construction

Beauty of Wood: Trailhead Building at Theodore Wirth Park ǀ Minneapolis, MN

Architect: HGA

Structural Engineer: HGA

Contractor: KALCON

Adaptable and Durable Wood Structures: Julia Morgan Hall ǀ Berkeley, CA

Architect: Siegel & Strain Architects

Structural Engineer: Bluestone Engineering

Contractor: James R. Griffin

REGIONAL EXCELLENCE WINNERS

901 East Sixth ǀ Austin, TX

Architect: TB/DS (Thoughtbarn/Delineate Studio)

Structural Engineer: Leap!Structures

Contractor: DCA Construction

CoǀLab ǀ Falls Church, VA

Architect: William McDonough + Partners

+ Partners Structural Engineer: Staengl Engineering

Contractor: HITT Contracting

DPR Office ǀ Sacramento, CA

Architect: SmithGroup

Structural Engineer: Buehler Engineering

Contractor: DPR Construction

Sarah Campbell Blaffer Foundation Center for Conservation at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston ǀ Houston, TX

Architect: LakeǀFlato Architects; Kendall/Heaton Architects (AOR)

Structural Engineer: Cardno Haynes Whaley

Contractor: WS Bellows

Wood Structure & Engineering Consultant: StructureCraft Builders

Pike Place Marketfront ǀ Seattle, WA

Architect: The Miller Hull Partnership

Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates

Contractor: Sellen Construction

Rhode Island School of Design – North Hall ǀ Providence, RI

Architect: NADAAA

Structural Engineer: Odeh Engineers

Contractor: Shawmut Design and Construction

Sideyard ǀ Portland, OR

Architect: Skylab Architecture

Structural Engineer: catena consulting engineers

Contractor: Andersen Construction

The Continuum ǀ Lake City, SC

Architect: McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture

Structural Engineer: Britt Peters & Associates

& Associates Contractor: Thompson Turner Construction

Tre Søstre ǀ Grand Marais, MN

Architect: Salmela Architect

Structural Engineer: Meyer Borgman Johnson

Contractor: Taiga Design + Build

For descriptions of the winning projects, visit the WoodWorks online gallery (https://www.woodworks.org/project-gallery) and select 2020 from the drop-down menu. Photos are available on request.

Contact: media@woodworks.org

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S. A nonprofit staffed with architects, structural engineers, and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email help@woodworks.org.

Photo Credits:

Jury's Choice: First Tech Federal Credit Union ǀ Hillsboro, OR

Architect: Hacker

Structural Engineer: Kramer Gehlen & Associates

& Associates Contractor: Swinerton

Photo Jeremy Bittermann

Related Images

first-tech-federal-credit-union.png

First Tech Federal Credit Union-Hillsboro, OR

Jury's Choice: First Tech Federal Credit Union ǀ Hillsboro, OR Architect: Hacker Structural Engineer: Kramer Gehlen & Associates Contractor: Swinerton Photo Jeremy Bittermann

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winners-reflect-nationwide-trends-in-wood-building-design-301001525.html

SOURCE WoodWorks - Wood Products Council