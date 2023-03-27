SMI 10'775 1.3%  SPI 14'121 1.3%  Dow 32'238 0.4%  DAX 15'141 1.2%  Euro 0.9875 -0.9%  EStoxx50 4'169 0.9%  Gold 1'952 -1.3%  Bitcoin 25'543 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.3%  Öl 76.0 1.3% 
DFDS A-S Aktie
27.03.2023 14:00:00

AWARD OF LONG-TERM INCENTIVES TO ADDITIONAL KEY EMPLOYEES

DFDS A-S
264.00 DKK -2.44%
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 17 - 27 March 2023
 

DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link remuneration to the sustained performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst also supporting retention of management.

In addition to the long-term incentives awarded on 16 February 2023, the Board of Directors have today awarded a total of 21,086 RSUs to an extended group of key employees. The RSUs vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2023. The share price at grant is based on the volume weighted average share price of DFDS shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS’ most recent financial report at the time of grant. The total value of the award of the RSUs is DKK 5.6m.

The value of today’s award of RSUs and the award on 16 February 2023 of RSUs and share options total DKK 27.6m consisting of 62,606 RSUs and 198,239 share options.


Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47


About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


