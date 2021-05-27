Awalé Resources Issues first payment shares under MOU Drill for Equity

|
27.05.2021 03:33:00
VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval to issue 2,732,964 payment shares in settlement of $146,475.13 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO, " Geodrill") as announced April 12, 2021.
Pursuant to the US$1 million drilling for equity program MoU, Awalé has the option to pay Geodrill for its services in cash or a combination of cash and/or shares of the Company per VWAP and Exchange policy governing market discounts.
The shares being issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction which expires September 26, 2021.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AWALÉ RESOURCES LTD.
"Glen Parsons"
Glen Parsons, Director
SOURCE Awale Resources
