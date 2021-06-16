SMI 11’922 0.5%  SPI 15’308 0.4%  Dow 34’299 -0.3%  DAX 15’730 0.4%  Euro 1.0896 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’144 0.3%  Gold 1’858 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35’908 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8982 0.0%  Öl 74.2 1.6% 

16.06.2021 04:31:00

Awake Asia Merges with ADA to Unleash End-to-End eCommerce in Southeast Asia

  • Merged eCommerce practice taps into USD 100B opportunity across Southeast Asia
  • Awake Asia is the biggest regional eCommerce enabler operating in Southeast Asia partnering with over 120 brands

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADA launches the region's first integrated eCommerce practice through a merger with Awake Asia, where both parties come together to champion and fulfil the needs of brands moving towards online channels across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, including South Korea and Vietnam.

Awake Asia joins ADA to Form Regional End-to-End eCommerce Practice

The integrated eCommerce practice brings together Awake Asia's deep eCommerce expertise with ADA's media, creative, and analytics solutions to drive online sales for brands through:

  • Digital media execution integrated with eCommerce operations; customer-centric strategies and activations; performance linking external media spend to online sales.
  • Utilising client's customer data and third party data sets to derive shopper insights, personalise content and to cross and upsell via eCommerce channels.
  • Optimising customer touchpoints across super apps and owned apps and websites; deploy Marketing Technology solutions like customer data platforms (CDP); attribution tools to track and optimise conversion funnel.

With this merger, ADA welcomes over 150 eCommerce specialists driving eCommerce growth for clients such as P&G, Unilever, BMW, and Wyeth; and eCommerce partners including Shopee, Tokopedia, and Lazada amongst others.

As more brands are forced to adapt to capture the "great migration" of consumers from offline to online, business owners are still in the dark on how to navigate the challenges to maximise return on investment. This opportunity is expected to surge to USD 100 billion in Southeast Asia, with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to rise by 24.6% (2017 – 2025).

Learn more about ADA's eCommerce solutions here: https://ada-asia.com/end-to-end-e-commerce-solutions/.

Connect with ADA in South Korea here: https://ada-asia.com/korea/.

About ADA

ADA is a data and artificial intelligence company that designs and executes integrated digital, analytics, and marketing solutions.

Operating across 10 markets in South and Southeast Asia, ADA partners with leading brands to drive their digital and data maturity, and achieve their business goals. We are anchored on the following main services:

  • Providing business insights, data enrichment, and advanced analytics
  • Understanding the consumer mindset and designing data-driven creative marketing strategies
  • Executing end-to-end digital marketing solutions for growth hacking, funnel optimisation, and goal optimisation

ADA complements its unique digital expertise with deep proprietary data of 375 Million consumers.

ADA Logo (PRNewsfoto/ADA)

SOURCE ADA

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
15.06.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI verzeichnet deutlichen Nachfrageschub für Sommer und Herbst - TUI-Aktie verliert
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zu: Relief-Partner NRx bestätigt frühere Erfolge zu COVID-Mittel
Studie untersucht Korrelation: Aktienmärkte haben Einfluss auf Bitcoin und Co. - und umgekehrt
Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress EAN Vielzahl an Daten aus Neuro-Portfolio an
Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für erstes Halbjahr 2021 - Aktie springt hoch
Zur Rose ernennt Madhu Nutakki zum Chief Technology Officer - Aktie im Plus
Coinbase-Rivale: Kraken launcht Krypto-App in den USA
Sulzer-Aktie im Aufwind: Sulzer erhöht Prognosen für 2021

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit