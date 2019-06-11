Avrame Introduces Unique Selection of A-frame Housing Kits for U.S. Housing Market: Efficient Lumber Homes Designed for Quick Assembly

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular European A-frame home building company Avrame (https://www.avrame.com) recently announced the launch of its new website, along with the introduction of its A-frame building kits into the U.S. market. Designed for easy construction and affordability, Avrame sells 11 different A-frame models, ranging from small storage sheds to large, multi-room family homes. Each kit provides the blueprints and building components necessary to construct an A-frame structure on a properly prepared foundation.

Avrame Kit Styles

"Avrames can be built anywhere you want, on any style of foundation — new or pre-existing. They're perfect for off-grid applications, and the steeply angled roof is ideal for installing solar panels," said Indrek Kuldkepp, founder of Avrame. "Insulation has traditionally been the tricky part of building, which in the past kept A-frames as summer homes. But that issue has long-since been solved — and now, A-frames are a perfect year-round housing solution."

Avrame offers its A-frame kit in three distinct styles:

The Solo : Designed for art studios, workshops, home gyms or personal sanctuaries, the Solo Series is a simple solution to creative-space needs. The Solo uses a 14-foot triangular custom fabricated truss system, with a footprint measuring 14-foot wide and 13-feet 4 ½ inches tall. There are three models to choose from.

: Designed for art studios, workshops, home gyms or personal sanctuaries, the Solo Series is a simple solution to creative-space needs. The Solo uses a 14-foot triangular custom fabricated truss system, with a footprint measuring 14-foot wide and 13-feet 4 ½ inches tall. There are three models to choose from. The Duo : Created with lake homes, a mountain cabin or short-term rentals in mind, the Duo Series includes a dormer and offers 1–2 bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and a loft. The Duo uses a 20-foot triangular, custom fabricated truss system with a footprint measuring 20-feet wide and 17-foot 8 ½ inches tall. There are three models to choose from, ranging from 20–34 feet in length.

: Created with lake homes, a mountain cabin or short-term rentals in mind, the Duo Series includes a dormer and offers 1–2 bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and a loft. The Duo uses a 20-foot triangular, custom fabricated truss system with a footprint measuring 20-feet wide and 17-foot 8 ½ inches tall. There are three models to choose from, ranging from 20–34 feet in length. The Trio : Used as gathering places, a starter home or a retirement destination, the Trio Series is meant to last a lifetime and longer. The Trio includes a dormer and offers flexible floor planning for custom designs. With 2–4 bedrooms , 1–2 bathrooms, and a full second level living space, the Trio can accommodate large families. The Trio uses a 30-foot triangular, custom fabricated truss system. And its footprint is 30-feet wide and 27-feet tall. Avrame offers five models to choose from, ranging from 700-1600 square feet.

A-frame houses have witnessed a renewed boom in popularity, especially with both the eco-friendly and off-grid living movements giving A-frames a nod of approval. Avrame kits include lumber, roof and flooring structures, windows, doors, building accessories and a full set of drawings for building the structure. Mechanicals (wiring, HVAC), as well as prepared foundations and related structures, are the responsibility of the homeowner.

Avrame Advantages

Although it has utilitarian origins as ice and pump-housing, storage sheds and chicken coops, the modern A-frame design was first developed for housing in the 1950s post World War II era. Always stylish, simple and modern, A-frame designs have evolved a great deal over the decades, transforming this popular mid-century housing plan into a modern-day renaissance for down-sizers and simple-living proponents. With a variety of add-on options to choose from, Avrame offers multiple kits that can be as simple or as complex as the home builder's imagination — for a solution that offers affordable, custom-built housing made easy.

About AvrameUSA

AvrameUSA is the exclusive U.S. manufacturer and distributor of the popular Avrame brand of homes — industry design leaders in Europe. With engineered and custom-fabricated structural materials, Avrame buildings are not prefabricated or modular. Instead, they are built on-site by the customer using floor plans, and precut, pre-drilled lumber kits that allow affordable and simple assembly of a modern A-frame structure. Learn more at: www.AvrameUSA.com .

