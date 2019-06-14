14.06.2019 14:05:00

Avon to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference

LONDON, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced that it will present at the Jefferies 2019 Consumer Conference in Nantucket, MA on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from investor.avonworldwide.com. The webcast will be available on the website for playback following the event.

About Avon Products Inc.
For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women.  Millions of independent Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.  Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation.  Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avon-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2019-consumer-conference-300867510.html

SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.

