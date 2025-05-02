Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.05.2025 18:55:53

Avolta's Q1 Trading Update Invitation

Avolta
37.48 CHF 6.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta's Q1 Trading Update Invitation

02.05.2025 / 18:55 CET/CEST

We are delighted to invite you to our Q1 Trading Update Presentation Webcast:

Thursday, May 15 2025
at 14:30 CEST

The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

News Release & Presentation 

Avolta’s Q1 2025 Trading Update will be published at 06:30 CEST on May 15 2025 with the presentation available on our IR website.

Presentation and Video Conference 

Access to the webcast will be available through our website. A playback will be available until June 15 2025. 

For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code. 

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2129384

 
End of News EQS News Service

2129384  02.05.2025 CET/CEST