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Avolta Aktie 2340545 / CH0023405456

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06.10.2026 18:30:13

Avolta’s Hudson secures new 20-year duty-free contract at Seattle-Tacoma International

Avolta
42.82 CHF 0.71%
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Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract
Avolta’s Hudson secures new 20-year duty-free contract at Seattle-Tacoma International

06.10.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), through its Hudson brand and in partnership with local small businesses, has been awarded a 20-year duty-free contract at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). The agreement covers more than 2,800 m2 of new travel retail space across three concourses.

Under the award, Avolta will develop duty-free stores across A Concourse, N Concourse and S Concourse, expanding its presence at SEA, where the company currently operates across both travel retail and food & beverage.

Reflecting Avolta's strategy of creating retail experiences tailored to each location, the new offer draws inspiration from Seattle and Washington State. In addition to an international duty-free offering, travelers will discover locally sourced foods and gifts, Washington State spirits, dedicated tasting experiences and an exclusive ‘Exploring Seattle’ retail range designed specifically for SEA. Through live performances by Seattle artists, local product tastings and installations inspired by the city's iconic glass artist, travelers can immersive themselves in the sights, sounds and flavours of the region before they leave the airport.

“This new duty-free offer, coupled with Hudson’s emphasis on immersive experiences and digital engagement, will transform the travel experience at SEA,” said Steve Johnson, President & CEO, North America, Avolta. “We are proud and excited to grow our long-time partnership with the Port of Seattle to help usher in the next phase of SEA’s evolution and make the journey as exciting as the destination for the millions of travelers from around the world who visit the airport every year.”

“Duty-free shops are a hallmark of major international airports, and this expansion enables SEA to meet growing demand through innovative use of space and technology that elevates the overall traveler experience,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “This contract also builds in meaningful opportunities for women, minority, and small-owned businesses to continue thriving at SEA, reinforcing our long-standing commitment to supporting and uplifting local entrepreneurs.”

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2411426

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411426  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

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