Avolta Aktie 2340545 / CH0023405456
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27.05.2026 18:30:13
Avolta secures 12-year contract at Norfolk International Airport, introducing hybrid formats
|
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a 12-year contract at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Virginia, United States, for nine new stores across retail and food & beverage, including four hybrid formats.
The contract expands Avolta’s presence at ORF and marks the introduction of its hybrid model at the airport, designed to make more efficient use of space while increasing spend per passenger through the integrated retail and dining proposition. With a balanced mix of established national brands and selected local concepts, the offer reflects the regional market while maintaining a consistent, scalable operating model.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2334576
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334576 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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