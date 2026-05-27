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Avolta Aktie 2340545 / CH0023405456

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27.05.2026 18:30:13

Avolta secures 12-year contract at Norfolk International Airport, introducing hybrid formats

Avolta
48.40 CHF 3.47%
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Avolta AG / Key word(s): Contract
Avolta secures 12-year contract at Norfolk International Airport, introducing hybrid formats

27.05.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has been awarded a 12-year contract at Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Virginia, United States, for nine new stores across retail and food & beverage, including four hybrid formats.

The contract expands Avolta’s presence at ORF and marks the introduction of its hybrid model at the airport, designed to make more efficient use of space while increasing spend per passenger through the integrated retail and dining proposition. With a balanced mix of established national brands and selected local concepts, the offer reflects the regional market while maintaining a consistent, scalable operating model.

Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta said: “This new 12-year contract reflects the strength of our partnership with Norfolk Airport Authority and the introduction of Avolta’s first hybrid retail and food and beverage concepts at ORF. The program brings together local relevance, proven brands and practical convenience, giving travelers more choice and a stronger connection to the community.”

“Travelers want convenience, selection and the chance to discover items that will complement their journey, whether that's a preflight snack, something to read, or a souvenir that perfectly reflects their time spent here in Hampton Roads,” said Mark Perryman, President and CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority. “Hudson and HMSHost have taken a thoughtful approach to developing their latest retail and food & beverage lineup, and its upcoming shops and eateries unquestionably reflect Coastal Virginia in a manner we know our guests will appreciate.”

Avolta has operated at Norfolk International Airport for nearly 30 years. The new agreement extends this long-standing relationship and supports the ongoing development of the airport’s commercial program.

For further information:

CONTACT
 

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
   
Global Head
Investor Relations		 Director Corporate 
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405  Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28 
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2334576

 
End of News EQS News Service

2334576  27.05.2026 CET/CEST

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