Avolta Aktie [Symbol: AVOL / Valor: 2340545]
18.06.2024 19:22:30

Avolta and DB Schenker partnership pioneers marine biofuel in Barcelona-Miami transport route

Avolta
36.65 CHF 1.31%
Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta and DB Schenker partnership pioneers marine biofuel in Barcelona-Miami transport route

18.06.2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST

Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, celebrates its trailblazing agreement in Spain with DB Schenker, the world's leading logistics service provider, for the transport of goods using marine biofuel between Europe and the United States. This is the first contract of its kind in the Spanish market and places Avolta among the pioneering companies in low-emissions maritime transport.

From now on, all containers that Avolta will move on the Barcelona - Miami route, using biofuel, will be shipped on low emission through the application of waste-based marine biofuels and additional units of sustainable marine biofuel, to achieve additional compensation of the biofuel’s upstream emissions. This biofuel switch could prevent over 150 tons of CO2e Well-to-Wake emissions per year, based on Avolta’s 2023 container volume on this route, reducing up to 84% of the CO2 emissions.

The fuel used is called Used Cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) and is based on renewable and sustainable sources, mainly waste cooking oil. The application will be guided by the Book & Claim System, a set of principles that have been developed through a global, multi-stakeholder process with third-party validation to ensure that the use of this chain of custody model has full traceability and credibility, as well as a demonstrable climate impact.

Camillo Rossotto, Chief Public Affairs & ESG Officer Avolta, commented: “We are taking a significant step forward towards decarbonising our shipments and route transportations. This agreement represents the starting point of the transitioning to biofuel for ocean freight which will contribute to decarbonise our logistic emission. Our company's commitment to sustainability is firm and long-term and, as proof of this, we are planning to increase the volume of containers transported using biofuel, advancing in the sustainable and low-emission transportation industry."

Miguel Ángel de la Torre, director of maritime transport at DB Schenker in Iberia, said: "Our mission is to help, facilitate, and guide our customers in the sustainable transformation, and on this occasion, we are doing so by offering this biofuel so that they can convert their freight transport into low-emission transport. In this way, our customer Avolta is not only pioneering and helping to reduce emissions but is also ahead of the new regulations and associated benefits that will be tightened in the coming years".

In the context of shipping, the new International Maritime Organization (IMO) strategy calls for a 40% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2023 and for at least 10% of the energy used in shipping to come from zero-energy sources, to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
 

For further information:

CONTACT
 

REBECCA McCLELLAN CATHY JONGENS
   

Global Head
Investor Relations

 Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800405 Phone : +41 79 288093
rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net
   

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: https://www.avoltaworld.com/
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1928073

 
End of News EQS News Service

1928073  18.06.2024 CET/CEST

