18.06.2024 19:22:30
Avolta and DB Schenker partnership pioneers marine biofuel in Barcelona-Miami transport route
Avolta, the leading global travel experience player, celebrates its trailblazing agreement in Spain with DB Schenker, the world's leading logistics service provider, for the transport of goods using marine biofuel between Europe and the United States. This is the first contract of its kind in the Spanish market and places Avolta among the pioneering companies in low-emissions maritime transport.
From now on, all containers that Avolta will move on the Barcelona - Miami route, using biofuel, will be shipped on low emission through the application of waste-based marine biofuels and additional units of sustainable marine biofuel, to achieve additional compensation of the biofuel’s upstream emissions. This biofuel switch could prevent over 150 tons of CO2e Well-to-Wake emissions per year, based on Avolta’s 2023 container volume on this route, reducing up to 84% of the CO2 emissions.
