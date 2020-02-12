+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
12.02.2020 21:45:00

Avocado Green Mattress Launches Presidents' Day Sale On Made-In-Los Angeles Organic Mattresses

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Presidents' Day, Avocado Green Mattress—makers of organic and eco-luxury sleep products—launched exclusive savings on mattresses, 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, and new Alpaca Mattress Pillow Topper.

Best Organic Mattress Presidents' Day Sale

Customers can take advantage of $200 savings on any Avocado Green Mattress, Avocado Vegan Mattress, and Luxury Organic Crib Mattress using the code FLAG200 at AvocadoMattress.com. Verified military, educators, law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and nurses are all eligible to receive an additional discount of $50 on any mattress.

As an alternative to this offer, shoppers have the option to instead receive two free pillows—including Green Pillows, Molded Latex Pillows, or new Yoga Meditation Pillows—with their mattress (a $198 value) using the code 2FREEPILLOWS.

Savings are also available on their two 100% reclaimed wood bed frames, with $150 off the Natural Wood and Eco Wood models with any mattress purchase, using the code BED150.

Additionally, customers can save $100 on an Alpaca Wool Plush Mattress Topper, which features certified organic and natural materials including natural alpaca and GOTS organic certified wool and cotton. To take advantage, simply use the code ALPACA100.

Offers end February 24. See sale page for official terms and conditions.

Avocado is redefining what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. Their vision is as urgent as it is aspirational—a world united by sustainability and social responsibility. They practice radical transparency and a "farm-to-bedroom" approach; they co-own a latex farm, factory, and wool collective in India—from where they source and process raw materials. Mattresses are handcrafted in a Los Angeles factory that they also own. Their materials, factory, and finished products are GOTS/GOLS organic certified. Their mattresses are also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low emissions, MADE SAFE® certified, and have achieved STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® for both human and ecological safety. As a Climate Neutral® Certified business, Avocado is the world's first mattress brand to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its entire business scope. As long-standing members of 1% for the Planet, one percent of all revenue is donated to environmental nonprofits on an annual basis. As a privately held company, they currently employ a team of 500. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Jessica Hann at jessica@avocadomattress.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avocado-green-mattress-launches-presidents-day-sale-on-made-in-los-angeles-organic-mattresses-301004029.html

SOURCE Avocado Green Mattress

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
15:09
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
11:00
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
09:03
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;