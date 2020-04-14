AVM Biotechnology has FDA Approval for Clinical Trials for Promising New Cancer Treatment

SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle's AVM Biotechnology announces clinical trial approval for AVM0703, an exciting new drug to treat terminal no-option Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. We are seeking patients to begin Phase I/II trials. Compassionate use will be considered under US FDA guidelines. More information can be found here: clinicaltrials.gov.

AVM0703 works by supercharging and mobilizing the immune cells within all of us. When a patient is treated with AVM0703 supercharged immune cells (natural killer T-cells, gamma delta T cells and dendritic cells) invade and destroy tumors more powerfully than untreated immune cells. Because of its mechanism of action, AVM0703 is also a potential treatment for viruses like COVID-19.

Within 2-7 days after treatment a patient will know whether they have responded. If there is no response that leaves other treatment options open.

Unlike chemotherapy and radiation, AVM0703 spares platelets and red blood cells, limiting the need for transfusions and lessening hospital stays. Chemotherapy and radiation toxicities are well-known, and the newer approved biologic treatments unfortunately also have very significant side-effects. AVM0703 side-effects are temporary and medically managed.

This exciting new treatment is approved for human trials in treating Lymphoma, Mantel Cell Lymphoma, Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma, Burkitt or Burkitt-like Lymphoma/Leukemia, Chronic and Small Lymphocytic Leukemias, and B-lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma, T-lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma, acute leukemia/lymphoma, acute leukemias of ambiguous lineage, or natural killer (NK) cell lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma.

AVM Biotech was named one of the top 10 best Biotech and Pharma companies to keep your eye on in 2019 by Mirror Review Online Magazine. It's founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Theresa Deisher, Ph.D. graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine with a doctoral degree in Molecular & Cellular Physiology. She has over 35 issued US/EU/Japan patents and 3 discoveries in clinical trials. She has had extensive scientific and management experience in the commercial biotechnology field. AVM0703 is a personal mission for Dr. Deisher as she lost her 14 year-old son to Burkitt's Lymphoma, one of the conditions that AVM0703 can treat.

