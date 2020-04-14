+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 13:52:00

AVM Biotechnology has FDA Approval for Clinical Trials for Promising New Cancer Treatment

SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle's AVM Biotechnology announces clinical trial approval for AVM0703, an exciting new drug to treat terminal no-option Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. We are seeking patients to begin Phase I/II trials. Compassionate use will be considered under US FDA guidelines. More information can be found here: clinicaltrials.gov.

AVM0703 works by supercharging and mobilizing the immune cells within all of us. When a patient is treated with AVM0703 supercharged immune cells (natural killer T-cells, gamma delta T cells and dendritic cells) invade and destroy tumors more powerfully than untreated immune cells. Because of its mechanism of action, AVM0703 is also a potential treatment for viruses like COVID-19.

Within 2-7 days after treatment a patient will know whether they have responded. If there is no response that leaves other treatment options open.

Unlike chemotherapy and radiation, AVM0703 spares platelets and red blood cells, limiting the need for transfusions and lessening hospital stays. Chemotherapy and radiation toxicities are well-known, and the newer approved biologic treatments unfortunately also have very significant side-effects. AVM0703 side-effects are temporary and medically managed.

This exciting new treatment is approved for human trials in treating Lymphoma, Mantel Cell Lymphoma, Primary Mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma, Burkitt or Burkitt-like Lymphoma/Leukemia, Chronic and Small Lymphocytic Leukemias, and B-lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma, T-lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma, acute leukemia/lymphoma, acute leukemias of ambiguous lineage, or natural killer (NK) cell lymphoblastic leukemia/lymphoma.

AVM Biotech was named one of the top 10 best Biotech and Pharma companies to keep your eye on in 2019 by Mirror Review Online Magazine. It's founder and Managing Partner, Dr. Theresa Deisher, Ph.D. graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine with a doctoral degree in Molecular & Cellular Physiology. She has over 35 issued US/EU/Japan patents and 3 discoveries in clinical trials. She has had extensive scientific and management experience in the commercial biotechnology field. AVM0703 is a personal mission for Dr. Deisher as she lost her 14 year-old son to Burkitt's Lymphoma, one of the conditions that AVM0703 can treat.

For inquiries, please contact: 

clinicaltrials@avmbiotech.com or

b.franklin@medpace.com

206-424-8759

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avm-biotechnology-has-fda-approval-for-clinical-trials-for-promising-new-cancer-treatment-301039852.html

SOURCE AVM Biotechnology, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 318.85
3.29 %
Lonza Grp 410.50
2.80 %
Givaudan 3'148.00
2.51 %
Nestle 104.28
2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 204.70
1.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 342.30
-0.06 %
UBS Group 9.59
-0.85 %
Adecco Group 39.33
-0.96 %
CS Group 8.53
-1.02 %
Alcon 49.87
-1.83 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street schloss am Ostermontag leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB