Avitus Group Announces December Expert Forum Topic: Avoid Headaches: Actionable, Subtle IT Changes that Make a Big Difference; Training Highlights Latest Business Trends

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We work with countless business owners and managers every day, and one thing we constantly see is too many of them spending hours on IT tasks that would take a skilled professional a few minutes. Our live training will get attendees on the right track with the latest information and industry changes that are impacting IT security," says Avitus Group Chief Revenue Officer Travis Bruyere.

The Avitus Group Expert Forum, Avoid the Headaches: Actionable, Subtle IT Changes that Make a Big Difference, is scheduled for December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. MST. Each monthly forum is limited to 200 attendees and online registration is required.

Expert forum attendees are set to gain three main takeaways during the live training: 1. Discover easy, actionable steps to improve business network security; 2. Learn how to increase network reliability; 3. Explore ways to improve network performance.

"Small technology improvements can have major impacts on your business. Whenever you can increase efficiency and accuracy, it is a win. I'm excited for this fast-paced, live training and welcome any questions attendees may have," says Director of Avitus Technology Services Cole Halpin.

Registration is open until capacity is met. For those who register, but can't attend, there is a replay option.

Avitus Group is a nationwide business services company headquartered in the Denver Metro Area. Services include information technology, co-employment, marketing and branding services, payroll and much more. Additional Expert Forum topics can be found here, including: Fixing Problem Employees; How to Create a Benefits Package that Attracts (and Retains) Your Best Talent, and 5 Accounting Mistakes Business Owners Make.

SOURCE Avitus Group