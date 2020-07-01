Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020 08:00:00

Avison Young joins forces with Propertech to open local Israeli office

Expanded global presence accelerates cross-border commercial real estate solutions delivery for occupiers, investors and developers

TORONTO, July 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Mark Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, today announced a strategic affiliation between Avison Young and Propertech to be known as Avison Young Propertech. The affiliation expands the firm's global footprint and bolsters the geographic expertise in capital markets and occupier advisory and representation. The affiliation builds on a well-established relationship between Avison Young and Propertech, which have worked together for many years across North America, Europe and Israel.

"We've traditionally seen huge investments in the U.S. and Western Europe from Israeli investors, tenants and developers," said Rose. "Formalizing our long-standing relationship with the knowledgeable team at Propertech was a natural evolution. As we navigate these unprecedented times, the Israeli office is well suited to serve diverse client needs for occupier solutions and international investments worldwide, including in Israel."

In addition to the important role of Israeli investors in global capital markets and corporate occupiers, Israel itself is a hub for hi-tech companies, research and development operations, and start-ups. Propertech brings extensive experience working with the technology community for more than 20 years and will serve as a bridge between Israel and other innovation centers around the world.

"While Israel is a comparatively small country of nine million people, it is home to a robust hi-tech sector that is second only to Silicon Valley in the U.S.; there are nearly 6,000 active start-ups that have been established in Israel and the largest number of NASDAQ-listed companies outside North America," said David Bassa, Chairman of Avison Young Propertech. "Through our affiliation with Avison Young, we'll offer international clients a unique chance to benefit from the deep knowledge, insights, relationships, experience and creative opportunities in Israel and beyond – whether companies or investors are looking to establish, move or expand their portfolios and footprints."

Propertech has provided professional brokerage, investment, consulting, and international property services since 1998. The team utilizes advanced online real estate and news databases that are updated weekly to reflect the commercial real estate market and help evaluate opportunities.

"We've built our reputation on key tenets that align perfectly with the Avison Young culture -- professionalism, quality and high standards," said Guy Amosi, Co-CEO at Avison Young Propertech. "We look forward to continuing to partner, now under one umbrella, with our Avison Young colleagues around the world to deliver real estate solutions for clients internationally and locally."

"The Avison Young Propertech affiliation delivers best-in-class real estate services and occupier advisory solutions for the benefit of clients around the world, opening further accessibility to Israel's diverse commercial real estate ecosystem," added Avi Gimpel, Co-CEO of Avison Young Propertech.

Avison Young comprises more than 5,000 real estate professionals in more than 100 offices in 15 countries who work collaboratively to deliver solutions and results for clients anywhere. For more on Avison Young Propertech and the team, please visit: AvisonYoung.co.il.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises thousands of real estate professionals in more than 100 offices around the world. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors. 

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

www.avisonyoung.com

Follow Avison Young
Twitter (News) │ Twitter (Deals) │ Blog │ LinkedIn │ YouTube │ Instagram

For more information:

  • Download a photo of David BassaGuy Amosi and Avi Gimpel

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avison-young-joins-forces-with-propertech-to-open-local-israeli-office-301086120.html

SOURCE Avison Young

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Keine Aktien verfügbar.

Inside (Anzeige)

30.06.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
30.06.20
Vontobel: Swiss Derivative Awards 2020: Vier auf einen Streich - so viele wie noch nie
30.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Landis+Gyr Group AG, ABB Ltd, Lonza Group AG
29.06.20
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV
29.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.06.20
Schroders: Can the UK escape the eye of the storm?
29.06.20
Schroders: Moving from recession to recovery: how can investors position themselves?
29.06.20
Schroders: Why active trumps passive in emerging markets
mehr
Der Fall Wirecard wird zum Krimi | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie erneut stark gefragt: Wirecard darf Zahlungsdienste in Grossbritannien wieder aufnehmen - Vertrag mit Ex-Chef gekündigt
Boeing-Aktie tiefrot: Boeing 737 Max gelingt Testflug nach Startverbot - Norwegian storniert
Schneller Rebound an den Aktienmärkten - Nur eine Blase?
Viel Aufholbedarf: Hat Silber ein grösseres Potenzial als Gold in diesem Jahr?
US-Börsen legen am Dienstag zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung leicht im Minus -- DAX schliesst über 12'300er-Marke -- Gewinne in Asien
Varta-Aktie stark: Varta erhält 300 Millionen Euro Fördermittel
Kühne+Nagel schliesst Mehrjahresvertrag mit Huel ab - Aktie verbucht Zuschläge
2. Quartal 2020: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
ARYZTA-Aktien schliessen nach Umsatzangaben zum Juni im Plus
Genfer Autosalon soll für Millionen Franken verkauft werden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich etwas leichter -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt dürfte den Mittwochshandel etwas leichter beginnen. Der deutsche Leitindex wird behauptet erwartet. Die Märkte in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB