21.07.2020

Avishtech Announces Gauss Stack and Gauss 2D PCB Modeling Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avishtech, Inc., a simulation-based design software provider, announced the introduction of its Gauss suite of software for the design and simulation of printed circuit board (PCB) stack-ups and transmission lines used in PCBs and semiconductors.

The product suite includes Gauss Stack, a stack-up simulation tool that can build a PCB stack-up with basic components, such as reinforcements and matrix information, and enables the user to perform thermomechanical simulations that include solving for dimensional stability (deformation) during processing, and predicting mechanical and thermal properties. In addition to thermomechanical modeling, Gauss Stack has in-built functionality for avoiding pitfalls associated with resin starvation and glass stop, which can lead to CAF and delamination failures. Gauss Stack goes even further by calculating the impedance for the entire stack-up in one go through its internal Gauss 2D engine.

The Gauss line of simulation software products also includes Gauss 2D, a high-order finite-difference method-based 2D field solver for transmission lines in PCBs and semiconductors. Gauss 2D is capable of using basic geometric inputs as they relate to the transmission lines and dielectrics (e.g., width, height, etc.) and performs 2D electromagnetic simulations to predict impedance, RLGC, effective dielectric properties, losses, and more. The user does not need to construct the geometry, as is required by many competitive finite element-based software tools, making the process much faster and easier, all while maintaining exceptional accuracy. Moreover, Gauss 2D allows the user to perform synthesis, by flipping the problem to solve for the trace width given a target impedance, a unique technological innovation not found in competitive offerings.

CEO Keshav Amla, noted, "Gauss Stack and Gauss 2D solve several major pain points for the industry and the products offer functionality not seen before. Gauss Stack provides a drastically simplified workflow that integrates design and full multi-physics simulation into one platform, reducing a significant amount of wasted effort. The predictions from the tool can help solve/alleviate the problems of scout lots that are sent out just to verify the dimensional characteristics. The high fidelity analysis and synthesis capability for impedance, and design for reliability inputs, will really help our customers. Gauss 2D also takes electromagnetic simulations for transmission lines to a new level through its ability to account for dielectric anisotropy and provide extreme fidelity due to its use of high-order finite-difference schemes, along with high-order integration."

For information about Avishtech and its products, please contact sales@avishtech.com or visit www.avishtech.com.

