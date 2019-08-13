Avino Announces Final Results From The NorthEast Block Q1-Q2 2019 Drill Campaign at the Bralorne Gold Mine Intercepts 12.35 G/t Gold Over 0.91 Meter and 3.06 G/T Gold Over 2.6 Metres

VANCOUVER, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM: TSX/NYSE American; GV6: FSE; "Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce complete results from the Q1-Q2 2019 drilling campaign in the newly identified NorthEast Block ("NE Block") Vein Network (see Figure 1) at the Bralorne Gold Mine located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. First pass drill testing of this exciting target is now complete, and the area is considered by Avino to have high potential to host another large Bralorne-style gold vein system.

Drilling began in the NE Block on January 11, 2019 and 35 holes have now been completed with gold-bearing quartz veins intersected in 27 holes, including 12.35 g/t (grams per tonne) gold over 0.91 meters true width at 204.7 meters depth in SB-2019-024, and 3.06 g/t gold over 2.6 meters true width at 257 meters depth in SB-2019-031. Assay results from all 35 holes into the NE Block have now been received. Drilling through Q3 will target underexplored and highly prospective volumes between the historic Bralorne and Pioneer mines.

The Company is using the gross proceeds of CDN $6,000,000 raised from the Flow-Through share offering which closed on April 27, 2018 to fund the exploration work. The news release dated April 27, 2018 describing the offering may be viewed on the Avino website or under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and was also filed with the SEC on Form 6-K.

Flow-through funds for this campaign are available to be used by the end of December 2019. An estimated CDN $4.5 million has been spent to date on 24,000 meters of an expected 28,000 to 30,000 meters of diamond drilling program. The program was planned in two phases with Phase One targeting underexplored portions of known veins from Q4 2018 through Q1 2019, and Phase Two targeting new discoveries in unexplored portions of the property from Q1 2019 until the end of the year.

"We are very encouraged by the completed first pass drill testing of the NE Block target area, and we now consider the area to have high potential to host another large Bralorne-style gold vein system." said David Wolfin, Avino's President and CEO. "The drilling during the third quarter will be focused on the underexplored areas between the historic Bralorne and Pioneer mines. We look forward to receiving these assays later in the year and to the continued success of the drill campaign."

Drilling Campaign – NE Block Target Initial Results (see Figure 2)

The 2019 NE Block drilling campaign has identified a new vein array with an 1,100 metre strike extent using a wide-spaced 150 metre drill pattern. The occurrence of gold bearing quartz veins in 77% of these holes, together with the structural and textural similarities that appear between these intercepts and the mineralization at the nearby King, Bralorne and Pioneer mines, is considered strongly supportive of Avino's exploration thesis. (see the Avino news release dated April 1, 2019).

Table 1: NE Block Assay Highlights

Hole Number Description From To Length True

Width Au (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) SB-2019-005 Sericitized shear zone & quartz veins 61.87 78.75 16.88 N/A 1.93* Including Banded brecciated quartz vein 62.87 65.04 2.17 N/A 3.17* And Banded brecciated quartz vein 68.04 71.04 3.00 N/A 3.11* SB-2019-005 Banded brecciated quartz vein 105.20 106.20 1.00 0.53 12.98* SB-2019-006 Sericitized shear zone & quartz veins 85.00 90.00 5.00 N/A 2.14* Including As above 87.00 89.00 2.00 N/A 3.97* SB-2019-007 Sericitized shear zone & quartz veins 250.54 257.15 6.61 N/A 2.03* Including As above 254.70 255.70 1.00 N/A 6.12* SB-2019-012 Banded quartz vein 46.60 49.60 3.00 2.12 3.04* Including Banded quartz vein 47.60 48.60 1.00 0.71 6.00* SB-2019-013 Banded quartz vein 168.26 168.83 0.57 0.23 30.73* SB-2019-013 Banded quartz vein 440.94 441.50 0.56 0.43 3.61* SB-2019-019 Brecciated quartz vein 48.50 50.50 2.00 1.97 3.47 SB-2019-023 Sericitized shear & quartz veins 208.62 213 4.38 3.79 2.47 Including Brecciated quartz vein 212.33 213 0.67 N/A 4.52 SB-2019-023 Banded quartz vein 263.75 264.9 1.15 0.88 3.87 SB-2019-024 Brecciated quartz vein 204.7 205.7 1 0.91 12.35 SB-2019-024 Brecciated quartz vein 372.5 373.5 1 N/A 3.96 SB-2019-029 Brecciated quartz vein 98.05 99.05 1 0.94 4.15 SB-2019-031 Quartz vein breccia 257 267 10 2.59 3.06 Including Quartz vein breccia 265 266 1 N/A 6.98

*Reported in news release April 2019

Table 2: Q2 2019 NE Block significant intercepts

Hole Number Description From To Length True Width Au (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) SB-2019-014 Banded sheared quartz vein 68.35 69.35 1 0.64 1.45 SB-2019-015 Banded quartz vein 205 207 2 1.81 1.14 SB-2019-016 Brecciated quartz vein 272.62 273.23 0.61 0.53 1.07 SB-2019-016 Banded quartz vein 375 376 1 0.97 1.09 SB-2019-016 Sericitized shear 476.7 477.7 1 0.98 1.16 SB-2019-017 Banded quartz vein 125.33 126.33 1 0.57 1.77 SB-2019-017 Banded quartz vein 131.25 132 0.75 0.38 2.14 SB-2019-017 Banded quartz vein 285 285.85 0.85 0.49 1.63 SB-2019-017 Brecciated quartz vein 491.62 493.2 1.58 0.91 1.58 SB-2019-018 Brecciated quartz vein 90.15 90.9 0.75 0.19 2.23 SB-2019-018 Brecciated quartz vein 94.75 95.35 0.6 N/A 2.37 SB-2019-019 Sericitized shear 33 34 1 0.50 1.31 SB-2019-019 Sericitized shear & quartz veins 47.5 51.5 4 3.94 2.12 Including Brecciated quartz vein 48.5 50.5 2 1.97 3.47 SB-2019-019 Sericitized Shear 78.5 79.5 1 0.21 1.38 SB-2019-019 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 87 89 2 0.68 1.82 SB-2019-019 Banded quartz vein 91.8 92.8 1 0.26 1.86 SB-2019-019 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 159 161 2 N/A 1.19 SB-2019-020 No Significant assays





N/A

SB-2019-021 Sericitized Shear 23 24 1 0.50 1.74 SB-2019-021 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 141.5 144 2.5 0.86 1.57 SB-2019-022 No Significant assays





N/A

SB-2019-023 Sericitized shear & quartz veins 208.62 213 4.38 3.79 2.47 Including Brecciated quartz vein 212.33 213 0.67 N/A 4.52 SB-2019-023 Brecciated quartz vein 246.72 247.22 0.5 0.34 1.6 SB-2019-023 Banded quartz vein 253.56 255.56 2 1.41 1.61 SB-2019-023 Banded quartz vein 263.75 264.9 1.15 0.88 3.87 SB-2019-023 Banded quartz vein 266 266.7 0.7 N/A 1.37 SB-2019-023 Sericitized Shear 268.75 269.9 1.15 N/A 2.31 SB-2019-023 Brecciated quartz vein 285.36 286.06 0.7 0.63 2.14 SB-2019-023 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 383 383.87 0.87 0.71 1.49 SB-2019-024 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 204.7 206.6 1.9 1.72 7.14 Including Brecciated quartz vein 204.7 205.7 1 0.91 12.35 SB-2019-024 Brecciated quartz vein 372.5 373.5 1 N/A 3.96 SB-2019-024 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 391 392 1 0.94 1.02 SB-2019-025 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 267 268 1 0.68 1.1 SB-2019-026 Banded quartz vein 228.5 229.5 1 0.50 2.09 SB-2019-027 No Significant assays





N/A

SB-2019-028 Banded quartz vein 78.35 79.09 0.74 0.31 1.7 SB-2019-028 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 131.85 132.35 0.5 0.29 2.55 SB-2019-028 Banded quartz vein 228.5 229.5 1 0.77 2.07 SB-2019-029 Brecciated quartz vein 98.05 99.05 1 0.94 4.15 SB-2019-030 Brecciated quartz vein 369.5 370.5 1 0.91 1.43 SB-2019-031 Quartz vein breccia 245 248 3 0.88 2.06 SB-2019-031 Quartz vein breccia 257 267 10 2.59 3.06 Including Quartz vein breccia 260 261 1 0.26 3.70 and Quartz vein breccia 262 263 1 0.17 4.88 and Sericitized shear 265 266 1 N/A 6.98 and Sericitized shear & quartz vein 266 267 1 N/A 4.3 SB-2019-032 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 65 66 1 0.97 1.51 SB-2019-033 No Significant assays





N/A

SB-2019-034 No Significant assays





N/A

SB-2019-035 Sericitized shear & quartz vein 246.1 248 1.9 N/A 2.18 Including Sericitized shear & quartz vein 246.1 247 0.9 N/A 3.23 SB-2019-035 Banded quartz vein 276.4 277.2 0.8 N/A 1.83 SB-2019-035 Brecciated quartz vein 322.25 322.96 0.71 N/A 2.57

True widths cannot always be determined with the information available

BP Gap Target – Q3 Drilling

Drilling is now underway in the historically underexplored gap between the Bralorne and Pioneer mines. Avino's newly developed conceptual targeting model has highlighted two large volumes of prospective ground possessing direct structural and lithological similarities to areas which hosted the hugely productive 77 and 27 Veins. Historically, exploration drilling in this area was oriented orthogonal to the nearby 51B FW (Footwall) and Countless Veins, leading to a drill pattern which contains large gaps in some of the most prospective ground in the district.

Sampling and Assay Methods

Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples are sawed in half. One half of the core is submitted to the MSA Laboratory facility in Langley, BC, Canada, and the other half is retained on-site for verification and reference. Gold is assayed by 30 gram fire assay with an AAS finish (MSA method FAS-111). Any samples exceeding 1.0 gram/tonne gold are re-assayed using a 500 gram metallic screen process followed by 30 gram fire assay (MSA method MSC-500). Multi-element analyses are also completed for each sample (MSA method ICP-130).

Avino uses a series of standard reference materials (SRMs), blank reference materials (blanks), and duplicates as part of their QA/QC program during analysis of assays.

Qualified Person(s)

Avino's Bralorne Gold Mine project is under the supervision of Fred Sveinson, B.A., B.Sc., P.Eng, Senior Mining Advisor, who is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and Mr. Garth Kirkham, P. Geo., Principal of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd., who is an "independent qualified person", as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101. Both have reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Avino

Avino is a silver and gold producer with a diversified pipeline of gold, silver and base metals properties in Mexico and Canada employing approximately 350 people. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino and San Gonzalo Mines near Durango, Mexico, and is currently exploring and drilling at the Bralorne Gold Mine in British Columbia, Canada. The Company's gold and silver production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property near Durango, Mexico, and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in an environmentally responsible and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate.

