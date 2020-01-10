Avicanna Announces Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a Subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., to Distribute Avicanna's Advanced and Evidence-based Medical Cannabis and Derma-Cosmetic Pr...

Rho Phyto medical cannabis products and Pura Earth derma-cosmetics to be available exclusively in Canada online through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers in early-2020

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announced today that Medical Cannabis by Shoppers will be the exclusive Canadian distributor of the Rho PhytoTM medical cannabis and Pura EarthTM CBD derma-cosmetic product lines. Medical license holders in Canada will be able to purchase a consistent supply of Avicanna's advanced and evidence-based products starting in early-2020, including the Rho Phyto line, which includes sublingual sprays, oil drops, gels, creams, tablets and capsules.

"As a Canadian company, we are proud to be partnering with one of the country's largest and most trusted brands to bring our products to medical patients and consumers, who will benefit from our years of research and development in collaboration with some of Canada's leading scientific and clinical institutions," stated Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer of Avicanna. "We believe this partnership represents the future of the medical segment of the cannabis industry and what can be perceived as 'medical cannabis 2.0' due to its emphasis on the controlled dosing, data, quality, consistency and wide range of deliveries and cannabinoid ratios."

In an effort to support the patient community, Avicanna and Medical Cannabis by Shoppers plan to collaborate to provide the Canadian medical community and patients with education, training and on-going support.

About Rho PhytoTM

Rho Phyto is Avicanna's line of phyto-therapeutic medical cannabis products. The Rho Phyto products consist of cannabis plant extracts designed for medical use, but are not pharmaceuticals or drugs. There are a wide range of targeted delivery mechanisms for the Rho Phyto products, including tablets, sublingual sprays, oil drops, capsules, creams and gels, which will be supported by bioavailability and pharmacokinetic data.

About Pura EarthTM

Pura Earth is Avicanna's derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination of purified cannabidiol (CBD) and other synergistic botanical ingredients designed to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. The Pura Earth product line was designed by Avicanna and optimized in partnership with the University of Toronto using Avicanna's proprietary formulations.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.

Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and improving upon its products.

Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (defined as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products manufactured and distributed through various markets.

For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com, call 1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email info@avicanna.com.

For more information about Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ visit http://cannabis.shoppersdrugmart.ca, or call 1-844-633-2627.

