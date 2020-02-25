25.02.2020 02:30:00

Aviation sector accelerates dentCHECK adoption - 150 units deployed across 3 dozen airlines, MROs and OEMs

KONSTAZ, Germany, & RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 8tree's dentCHECK tool continues to cement its position as the aviation industry's de facto choice for damage-mapping. Nearly 150 dentCHECK tools are already in use at more than 3-dozen Airlines, MROs and OEMs worldwide, including deployments at LHT, Airbus, easyJet and Portugalia. In addition, compelling case-studies from leading airlines and MROs demonstrate that dentCHECK drastically reduces inspection and reporting times by up to 90%.

"It is very rewarding to see the aviation industry embracing dentCHECK – a tool that was defined by and purpose-built for them", said Arun Chhabra, CEO, 8tree. At MRO Middle East this week, we are excited to publicly unveil a host of powerful new capabilities, including – panoLite, our large-area scanning solution, and the dentCHECK-enabled UT gauge interface, to expedite blend-out remaining thickness measurement. These new offerings are specifically designed for aviation industry workflows. As such, they deliver an effortlessly intuitive user-experience that empowers operators with instant actionable answers, and not mountains of complex 3D data. We look forward to seeing the industry benefit from these new capabilities."

dentCHECK is the world's only handheld-portable, completely wireless 3D surface inspection tool with integrated augmented reality, that delivers real-time 'go/no-go' SRM-compliant answers at the push of a single button.

dentCHECK has been certified, approved and recognized by all major aircraft OEMs for its efficacy in significantly improving damage inspection and reporting, compared to traditionally manual and subjective methods. These include multiple approvals in Airbus' Tool Equipment Manuals (TEMs) spanning all Airbus aircraft, recognition in Boeing's Service Letter for dent-mapping on all Boeing commercial aircraft and similar recognition on all Bombardier CRJ and Q400/Dash 8 (now De Havilland Dash8) aircraft. dentCHECK is the aviation industry's only 3D scanner tool that ships with OEM-mandated reference standards that are traceable to National Labs and validate dentCHECK performance.

As a result of such thoughtful user-centric design, dentCHECK shortens aircraft Turn-around-Time (TaT), which further reduces lost revenues and very directly improves operational efficiency for airlines. dentCHECK enhances safety through an improved understanding of airframe reliability.

For more information and to see dentCHECK in action, visit http://www.8-tree.com.

About 8tree
8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with precision measurement, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.

 

SOURCE 8tree

