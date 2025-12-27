Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’711 0.0%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9292 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’533 1.2%  Bitcoin 68’978 0.3%  Dollar 0.7894 0.2%  Öl 60.7 -2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Tech-Aktien im Check: So stark profitierten Anleger von Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple und Amazon
Saxo Banks Outrageous Predictions für 2026: Goldrally bis 6.000 US-Dollar? So könnte Chinas Gold-Yuan alles verändern
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Mehrere Top-Manager verlassen Berkshire Hathaway: So steht es um die Zukunft der Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Boeing Aktie 913253 / US0970231058

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.12.2025 05:20:38

Aviation Capital Group Delivers Boeing 737 MAX 8 To LOT Polish Airlines

Boeing
170.62 CHF -0.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to LOT Polish Airlines. This milestone further expands ACG's relationship with the airline.

The aircraft is the first of three 737 MAX 8s scheduled to be delivered by ACG to LOT Polish Airlines over the coming months.

ACG and LOT Polish Airlines share a long-standing business relationship that began in 2017, when LOT contracted to lease three Boeing 787 aircraft from ACG.

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?