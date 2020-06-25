Avenue5 Residential Appoints Lynn Owen as Executive Vice President of Client Strategy

SEATTLE, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, has named Lynn Owen as its executive vice president of client strategy. In this newly created role, Owen will lead Avenue5's portfolio services and business development teams, broaden the firm's suite of client services, make business optimization recommendations to clients, and enhance underwriting and acquisition models to further assist clients in evaluating investment opportunities relative to their specific goals.

"We are thrilled to be able to leverage Lynn's expertise to further enhance the competitive advantages for the property ownership groups that we serve," commented Steve Davis, chief operations officer at Avenue5. "Having worked on the multifamily owner side as well as the management side of our industry, Lynn possesses a deep knowledge of all asset types and investor strategies, as well as a keen understanding of the diverse markets we serve and new markets of interest."

Owen brings decades of multifamily and commercial property management, asset management, and construction management expertise to her position at Avenue5. Before joining Avenue5, she held leadership roles at Compass Acquisition Partners and TruAmerica Multifamily, among other prominent firms. She holds a master of business administration degree from Pepperdine University and has served on the board of directors for the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association, and is an active fundraiser and advocate for non-profits aiding the fight to end homelessness.

"Lynn's remarkable industry track record demonstrates her commitment to implementing innovative solutions and personalized customer experiences that drive portfolio and revenue growth for multifamily ownership groups," stated Walt Smith, chief executive officer at Avenue5. "We are confident that Lynn is well positioned to partner with our clients effectively and ensure that they possess the knowledge and support to attain their strategic goals."

Owen will be based in Phoenix, Arizona, and will report to Davis.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 370 properties and 70,000 units in 13 states. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. In addition, Avenue5's local experts are based in key markets including Northern California, Reno, Las Vegas, Colorado Springs, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Baltimore. Avenue5 employs about 1,800 associates nationwide.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avenue5-residential-appoints-lynn-owen-as-executive-vice-president-of-client-strategy-301084007.html

SOURCE Avenue5 Residential