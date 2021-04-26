Aventis Systems, Inc. Recognized as a 2021 Atlanta Pacesetter

|
ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventis Systems, Inc., a leading provider of information technology hardware, software and services announced today that Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized them as a 2021 Pacesetter.
We're proud to be pioneers in the IT industry and will continue to innovate and deliver custom solutions to customers
This exclusive annual list of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies represents the most comprehensive look at private business growth within the Atlanta metro area. Qualifying companies are ranked by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee and revenue growth, to create a level playing field amongst businesses of various sizes.
Aventis Systems ranked 24 out of the 100 privately-owned companies in Atlanta that achieved a two-year sales growth rate of over 50%.
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top companies in the metro Atlanta area," said Tiffany Bloomer, President of Aventis Systems. "Due to launching Cortavo, our all-inclusive Managed IT Services in 2020, the continued growth of providing a wide-array of hardware, software and support to clients, combined with the commitment of our employees to our vision and our customers, I know we would have not achieved this recognition for the second year in the row. We are proud to be pioneers in the IT industry and will continue to innovate and deliver custom technology solutions to our customers."
About 2021 Pacesetter Awards
To qualify, your company must be privately-held; based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area and not a subsidiary of another company; established first quarter 2018 or earlier (to judge a two-year growth); has experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%; and 2020 revenues between $1 million and $300 million.
About Aventis Systems
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA., Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo, an all-inclusive IT solution that provides all the hardware, software, cloud services and support necessary to address small businesses' technology needs and challenges at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."
Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones zum Sitzungsende etwas leichter -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX legt schlussendlich leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones schloss am ersten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Minus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas zuversichtlicher. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
