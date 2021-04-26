 Aventis Systems, Inc. Recognized as a 2021 Atlanta Pacesetter | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
26.04.2021 22:04:00

Aventis Systems, Inc. Recognized as a 2021 Atlanta Pacesetter

ATLANTA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventis Systems, Inc., a leading provider of information technology hardware, software and services announced today that Atlanta Business Chronicle recognized them as a 2021 Pacesetter.

(PRNewsfoto/Aventis Systems, Inc.)

We're proud to be pioneers in the IT industry and will continue to innovate and deliver custom solutions to customers

This exclusive annual list of Atlanta's fastest-growing companies represents the most comprehensive look at private business growth within the Atlanta metro area. Qualifying companies are ranked by a weighted growth index formula, factoring both employee and revenue growth, to create a level playing field amongst businesses of various sizes.

Aventis Systems ranked 24 out of the 100 privately-owned companies in Atlanta that achieved a two-year sales growth rate of over 50%.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top companies in the metro Atlanta area," said Tiffany Bloomer, President of Aventis Systems. "Due to launching Cortavo, our all-inclusive Managed IT Services in 2020, the continued growth of providing a wide-array of hardware, software and support to clients, combined with the commitment of our employees to our vision and our customers, I know we would have not achieved this recognition for the second year in the row. We are proud to be pioneers in the IT industry and will continue to innovate and deliver custom technology solutions to our customers."

About 2021 Pacesetter Awards

To qualify, your company must be privately-held; based in the 20-county metro Atlanta area and not a subsidiary of another company; established first quarter 2018 or earlier (to judge a two-year growth); has experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%; and 2020 revenues between $1 million and $300 million

About Aventis Systems
Headquartered in Atlanta, GA., Aventis Systems, Inc. offers custom IT solutions to build and operate complete physical and virtual infrastructures. Their comprehensive solutions include high-quality refurbished and new hardware, system and application software, along with an array of in-depth managed services including Cortavo, an all-inclusive IT solution that provides all the hardware, software, cloud services and support necessary to address small businesses' technology needs and challenges at a predictable monthly cost. Since 2008, thousands of small business owners have entrusted Aventis Systems as their preferred IT provider because they "Get IT Done."

Call 1-855-AVENTIS, visit www.AventisSystems.com or connect with Cortavo by Aventis Systems on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Contact:
Peter Ricks
678-708-8441
peter.ricks@aventissystems.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aventis-systems-inc-recognized-as-a-2021-atlanta-pacesetter-301277093.html

SOURCE Aventis Systems, Inc.

