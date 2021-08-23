Avcorp announces contract extension with Boeing

Grows total order backlog to $486 million

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") Avcorp Industries is pleased to announce the signing of a contract extension with Boeing to provide the Wheel Well Fairing assemblies for the Boeing 737MAX.

"We are very proud to support Boeing on programs such as the 737 MAX and look forward to continued growth providing better solutions to all our customers. This extension represents a tremendous opportunity for even greater collaboration between our companies and fits perfectly with our continuous improvement and strategic growth plans well into the future" said Amandeep Kaler, Avcorp Industries Inc. CEO.

Avcorp has been manufacturing and supplying Boeing with various aircraft components supporting the 737, 757, 767, 777X, 787 Dreamliner, and CH-47 programs for more than 20 years.

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin, and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 500 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light–weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

AMANDEEP KALER

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

AVCORP GROUP

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avcorp-announces-contract-extension-with-boeing-301360270.html

SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.