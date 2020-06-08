AvaTrade Expands Global Presence with New Polish Office

- Retail trading broker AvaTrade opens its eleventh office in Poland, providing dedicated customer support and training in Polish and under local regulation

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, an award-winning forex and CFD broker, has announced the opening of its latest office in Warsaw, Poland. This expansion adds to AvaTrade's growing international presence, including offices in Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and Sydney, and is a significant step forward in the broker's aim to accommodate the needs of traders internationally.

The establishment of the new office, which follows another recent opening in Abu Dhabi, will mean AvaTrade's Polish clients can enjoy a localised trading experience – with enhanced customer support and training in their native language and under local regulation. The new office will be led by Branch Manager Patryk Schulmeister, who brings over a decade's experience in the online media, marketing and sales fields.

Dáire Ferguson, CEO at AvaTrade, comments: "AvaTrade is committed to empowering people from across the globe to trade in a safe, innovative and reliable environment. The opening of our Polish office will see local traders benefit from a richer trading experience, backed by our best-in-class service, dedicated support and custom-made solutions to fit their trading requirements in their local language. Under Patryk's direction, I have no doubt this new endeavour will see our Polish business go from strength to strength."

Schulmeister adds: "I am thrilled to be leading AvaTrade's Polish branch and very much look forward to contributing to the business's growth here in Warsaw. Given AvaTrade's success across the globe, I have no doubt its products will resonate similarly in Poland and anticipate an exciting year ahead."

About AvaTrade:

AvaTrade, a regulated, award-winning forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers over 1000 financial instruments, on top of a full suite of leading trading platforms, including a cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers, a comprehensive collection of educational material and multi-lingual client support. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is regulated across eight jurisdictions and was recently awarded No. 1 Broker by one of the world's leading business publications, The European.

