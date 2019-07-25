+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 09:00:00

Avast Secure Browser boosts PC performance by using less memory

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security products, has introduced built-in performance and battery-saving enhancements in the latest release of Avast Secure Browser, code-named 'Zermatt'. Memory benchmarking tests* show the new browser controls reduce CPU and RAM demand by up to 50%, and also prolong battery life by up to 20%, the equivalent of 30 additional minutes.

Avast Logo (PRNewsfoto/Avast)

The controls in the new Performance Manager feature of Avast Secure Browser have been introduced in response to the growing trend among consumers to use the browser as the primary channel to online content, opening multiple tabs and keeping them active simultaneously which contributes heavily to system degradation. The new controls allow people to automatically suspend active tabs and manage the amount of time these tabs remain active. For multi-taskers, this means more tabs can be opened without affecting system performance. The extended battery life feature also acts as a tab suspension mechanism and operates when laptops use battery power.

"The browser is the most used computer application today and it needs to be secure without slowing you down. You bank through it, shop through it, read news through it, subscribe to services through it and work through it. Until now, options to help people control the impact of heavy browser-based multi-tasking on PC performance have been limited," said Will Drewett, Senior Product Manager at Avast. "In our latest 'Zermatt' release of Avast Secure Browser, we've added customizable performance controls and tab suspension insights to reduce memory consumption and improve battery life, improving the user experience. We recognize that the browser, once a tool for web queries or email, now functions more like an operating system and serves as the main gateway to the internet. This new release is part of our broader initiative to help people manage their security, privacy and performance services centrally through the browser."

Alongside the performance updates, Avast Secure Browser's Anti-Fingerprinting technology has been upgraded to protect user identities against advanced data gathering methods and tailored attacks by cybercriminals looking to exploit installed software modules. The following tracking techniques have been added to the Anti-Fingerprinting feature which works by returning randomized values to mask an individual's ID:

  • Audio Fingerprinting – a technique used to identify the computer's sound hardware
  • Device Fingerprinting – use of a computer's API to identify the types of multimedia devices running on the machine
  • WebGL Fingerprinting – a method used to capture information about the computer's graphical system
  • Rendering Fingerprinting – Similar to WebGL Fingerprinting, this tactic also makes use of the individual features of the computer's graphical system

Automatic Data Breach Alerts
Users can also check their email addresses and login credentials with a database of data breaches which has been integrated directly into the browser. People can sign up to get proactive notifications when accessing online accounts to let them know if they have been a victim of a data breach and whether they need to take action, such as improving the strength of passwords.

Avast Secure Browser is available on Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7 and can be downloaded now at www.avast.com/secure-browser.

*Benchmark tests of Performance Manager were carried out using an Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-2620M CPU with 8142 MB of RAM (internal memory). Twelve popular websites were left open in separate tabs and activated every minute to simulate typical user interaction until the battery was emptied.

About Avast
Avast (LSE:AVST) is a global leader in digital security products. With over 400 million users online, Avast offers products under the Avast and AVG brands that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. The company's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, OPSWAT, West Coast Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

Media Contact
pr@avast.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avast-secure-browser-boosts-pc-performance-by-using-less-memory-300890643.html

SOURCE Avast

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.19
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
24.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
24.07.19
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
24.07.19
SMI auf Richtungssuche
24.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt nachbörslich
Das sagen Analysten zu den schlechten Netflix-Quartalsergebnissen
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX dürften mit Gewinnen eröffnen. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB