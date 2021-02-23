SMI 10’712 0.1%  SPI 13’393 -0.1%  Dow 31’522 0.1%  DAX 13’950 -0.3%  Euro 1.0899 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’700 -0.4%  Gold 1’810 0.9%  Bitcoin 48’539 -5.7%  Dollar 0.8962 0.0%  Öl 65.8 4.7% 
23.02.2021 00:03:00

Avantor® to Participate at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Michael Stubblefield, President and CEO at Avantor, will represent Avantor in the segment beginning at approximately 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast may be accessed through the investor relations section of Avantor's website at https://ir.avantorsciences.com/investors/news-and-events/events/default.aspx and will be available for replay through March 31, 2021.

About Avantor
Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.avantorsciences.com.

Media Contact
Allison Hosak
Senior Vice President, Global Communications
Avantor
908-329-7281
Allison.Hosak@Avantorsciences.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tommy J. Thomas, CPA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Avantor
781-375-8051
Tommy.Thomas@Avantorsciences.com

 

 

