23.06.2019 14:30:00

Avante Health Solutions to Attend Major Medical Equipment Expo in Miami

MIAMI, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives from Avante Health Solutions will be in MiamiJune 26-28 for FIME 2019, the annual Florida International Medical Expo. Visit the Avante team in booth D11 to learn how Avante Health Solutions is providing one-source solutions to maximize capital equipment performance.

Avante Health Solutions is making it easier and more affordable for every hospital, clinic, and medical practice to have the very best equipment, biomedical service, parts, and supplies. The company offers a variety of equipment modalities including patient monitoring, surgical equipment, ultrasound, oncology, and diagnostic imaging.

As an international medical equipment provider, Avante equipment experts have attended FIME for several years. Avante Health Solutions serves medical professionals and distributors in more than 150 countries, with a strong presence in Latin America.

Avante offers cost-effective equipment solutions backed by a dedicated commitment to quality. Each of the company's state-of-the-art facilities feature quality management processes that have been ISO 13485:2016 certified.

To learn more about Avante, visit Avante Health Solutions representatives in booth D11 at FIME 2019 or visit https://avantehs.com.

About Avante Health Solutions
Avante is expanding its global leadership in the healthcare market by acquiring, partnering, and growing with healthcare equipment companies that provide smart solutions for a wide variety of medical facilities. Our companies are focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, cath/angio, and radiation oncology equipment, including sales, installation, service, repair, sourcing, and refurbishing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Avante provides a breadth of service and product offerings throughout North America and the world.

 

SOURCE Avante Health Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.06.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
21.06.19
Öl- und Goldpreise legen kräftig zu
21.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adidas AG, LVMH, Kering
21.06.19
SMI kann 10.000er-Marke erneut nicht verteidigen
21.06.19
Daily Hits: EUR/USD – Reicht das schon zur Trendwende? / Zurich Insurance – Aufwärtstrend vor Fortsetzung
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Samstag
Bank of America: Anleger sind so verunsichert wie seit Finanzkrise 2008 nicht mehr
Goldpreis-Rally: Kommt jetzt das Comeback des Jahrhunderts?
Nach Euphorie über Facebook-Coin Libra: Ist das die grosse Chance für Kryptowährungen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin-Kurs klettert zwischenzeitlich über 11'000 US-Dollar
METRO-Aktien nachbörslich im Aufwind: Osteuropäische Investoren legen Übernahmeangebot vor
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu
KW 25: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Dow beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag uneinig
Der heimische Markt tendierte am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX machte keine grossen Sprünge. In den USA dominierten letztlich die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB