Avante Health Solutions to Attend Major Medical Equipment Expo in Miami

MIAMI, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives from Avante Health Solutions will be in MiamiJune 26-28 for FIME 2019, the annual Florida International Medical Expo. Visit the Avante team in booth D11 to learn how Avante Health Solutions is providing one-source solutions to maximize capital equipment performance.

Avante Health Solutions is making it easier and more affordable for every hospital, clinic, and medical practice to have the very best equipment, biomedical service, parts, and supplies. The company offers a variety of equipment modalities including patient monitoring, surgical equipment, ultrasound, oncology, and diagnostic imaging.

As an international medical equipment provider, Avante equipment experts have attended FIME for several years. Avante Health Solutions serves medical professionals and distributors in more than 150 countries, with a strong presence in Latin America.

Avante offers cost-effective equipment solutions backed by a dedicated commitment to quality. Each of the company's state-of-the-art facilities feature quality management processes that have been ISO 13485:2016 certified.

To learn more about Avante, visit Avante Health Solutions representatives in booth D11 at FIME 2019 or visit https://avantehs.com.

About Avante Health Solutions

Avante is expanding its global leadership in the healthcare market by acquiring, partnering, and growing with healthcare equipment companies that provide smart solutions for a wide variety of medical facilities. Our companies are focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, cath/angio, and radiation oncology equipment, including sales, installation, service, repair, sourcing, and refurbishing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Avante provides a breadth of service and product offerings throughout North America and the world.

SOURCE Avante Health Solutions