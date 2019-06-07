Avante Health Solutions to Attend Major Healthcare Technology Expo in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avante Health Solutions medical equipment experts will be in Cleveland for the AAMI Exchange 2019, the annual conference and expo of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation. Visit Avante representatives in booth 1113 to learn how Avante Health Solutions is providing one-source solutions to maximize capital equipment performance.

Avante Health Solutions is making it easier and more affordable for every hospital, clinic, and medical practice to have the very best equipment, supplies, and service. The company offers a variety of equipment modalities including patient monitoring, surgical equipment, diagnostic imaging, and oncology services.

AAMI attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Avante representatives and discuss the wide range of medical equipment services offered by Avante Health Solutions. In addition to providing healthcare facilities with a comprehensive selection of capital equipment, Avante offers a suite of professional services designed to maximize equipment up-time and minimize costs:



On-site remote access

National 24/6 tech support

Field and depot repair

Large replacement parts inventory

To learn more about Avante, watch Avante Health Solutions Corporate Accounts Manager Dave Lamoureux in a live interview with TechNation Magazine on Facebook from the exhibit hall at the AAMI 2019 Exchange. The interview will air live on Facebook on Saturday, June 8 at 3:00 PM EST.

About Avante Health Solutions

Avante is expanding its global leadership in the healthcare market by acquiring, partnering, and growing with healthcare equipment companies that provide smart solutions for a wide variety of medical facilities. Our companies are focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, cath/angio, and radiation oncology equipment, including sales, installation, service, repair, sourcing, and refurbishing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Avante provides a breadth of service and product offerings throughout North America and the world. For more information, please visit avantehs.com.

