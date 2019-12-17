17.12.2019 02:00:00

Avante Health Solutions Further Integrates Imaging and Oncology Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avante Health Solutions ("Avante") is pleased to announce the continued integration of Avante Diagnostic Imaging (formerly Transtate Equipment Company and Equipment Maintenance Solutions) and Avante Oncology Services (formerly Oncology Services International) with Mr. Andy Wheeler serving as President of the unified operation.

This expanded role will become effective January 1, 2020 and will provide continuity of management as the combined businesses continue to work more closely with one another.

The two operations, along with Avante Ultrasound, moved into Avante's new, state-of-art facility located in Charlotte, North Carolina in mid-2019. The 160,000 square-foot facility provides extended space for each division and fosters a collaborative work environment among the teams.

Steve Inacker, President and COO of Avante, stated that the shared focus on quality and customer service drove the need for a more integrated operation.

"As leaders in their respective areas, bringing these companies closer together within the Avante family will provide the unified operation with greater efficiency and scale in order to meet our customers' growing needs," Inacker said.

With field service engineers and parts depots strategically located throughout the United States, Mr. Wheeler noted that the combined Diagnostic Imaging and Oncology Services operations offer a complete suite of products and services not currently available in the market.

"The talent, resources, and passion of these groups are unmatched in our space," Wheeler said. "Together we will be better positioned to provide innovative solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. I am excited and humbled to serve the amazing employees as we build and grow a combined operation together."

About Avante Health Solutions
Avante Health Solutions is successfully deploying a strategy of acquiring, partnering and growing with medical, surgical, and diagnostic imaging equipment companies to become a major industry player in North America and internationally. Avante's healthcare equipment and service business is focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, cath/angio, MRI/CT, and oncology equipment, including sales, install, service, repair, sourcing and refurbishing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Avante provides a breadth of service and product offerings to a variety of customers located throughout North America and around the world.

By working together, the Avante companies and its respective management teams offer customers a broader range of products and services on a national basis while maintaining control at the local level. For more information, please visit: http://www.avantehs.com.

 

SOURCE Avante Health Solutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.12.19
Vontobel: Adventsspecial 3: Die spannendsten Synergien des Jahres
16.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf Temenos AG
16.12.19
Milliarden- und Billionendeals
16.12.19
EU-Green Deal und Brexit sorgen für Verwerfungen am Emissionsmarkt
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SMI kann gute Vorgaben nicht nutzen
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
US-Wahlen 2020: Investoren treffen Vorbereitungen für "Apokalypse"
Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Swatch-Aktie: Weko verhängt wohl gegen Swatch-Tochter ETA Lieferverbot
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
So dürfte sich laut Marktteilnehmern der S&P 500 in 2020 entwickeln

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Vorläufige Einigung im Zollstreit: Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel überaus freundlich. US-Indizes setzten die Rekordrally fort. Eine Kursrally in Asien blieb derweil aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;