Avante Health Solutions Further Integrates Imaging and Oncology Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avante Health Solutions ("Avante") is pleased to announce the continued integration of Avante Diagnostic Imaging (formerly Transtate Equipment Company and Equipment Maintenance Solutions) and Avante Oncology Services (formerly Oncology Services International) with Mr. Andy Wheeler serving as President of the unified operation.

This expanded role will become effective January 1, 2020 and will provide continuity of management as the combined businesses continue to work more closely with one another.

The two operations, along with Avante Ultrasound, moved into Avante's new, state-of-art facility located in Charlotte, North Carolina in mid-2019. The 160,000 square-foot facility provides extended space for each division and fosters a collaborative work environment among the teams.

Steve Inacker, President and COO of Avante, stated that the shared focus on quality and customer service drove the need for a more integrated operation.

"As leaders in their respective areas, bringing these companies closer together within the Avante family will provide the unified operation with greater efficiency and scale in order to meet our customers' growing needs," Inacker said.

With field service engineers and parts depots strategically located throughout the United States, Mr. Wheeler noted that the combined Diagnostic Imaging and Oncology Services operations offer a complete suite of products and services not currently available in the market.

"The talent, resources, and passion of these groups are unmatched in our space," Wheeler said. "Together we will be better positioned to provide innovative solutions that exceed our customers' expectations. I am excited and humbled to serve the amazing employees as we build and grow a combined operation together."

About Avante Health Solutions

Avante Health Solutions is successfully deploying a strategy of acquiring, partnering and growing with medical, surgical, and diagnostic imaging equipment companies to become a major industry player in North America and internationally. Avante's healthcare equipment and service business is focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, cath/angio, MRI/CT, and oncology equipment, including sales, install, service, repair, sourcing and refurbishing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Avante provides a breadth of service and product offerings to a variety of customers located throughout North America and around the world.

By working together, the Avante companies and its respective management teams offer customers a broader range of products and services on a national basis while maintaining control at the local level. For more information, please visit: http://www.avantehs.com.

SOURCE Avante Health Solutions