Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Second Quarter of 2020

Bermuda, 18 August 2020 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: "AVANCE"), will on Wednesday 26 August 2020 release its unaudited results for the second quarter of 2020. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 15:00 (CEST). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 000 (UK and International), +1 631 510 7495 (US) or +47 23 96 02 64 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 6348139. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.



For further queries, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 15

ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of fourteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

