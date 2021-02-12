SMI 10’859 0.1%  SPI 13’551 0.1%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 13’975 -0.5%  Euro 1.0805 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’671 0.0%  Gold 1’817 -0.5%  Bitcoin 42’666 0.1%  Dollar 0.8927 0.3%  Öl 60.7 -0.2% 

12.02.2021 12:12:32

Avance Gas - Invitation to Earnings Release Audio Webcast for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Bermuda, 12 February 2021 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS"), will on Friday 19 February 2021 release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2020. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The webcast can be accessed at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com. Dial in details are +44 (0) 2071 928 338 (UK and International), +1 646 741 3167 (US) or +47 21 56 30 15 (Norway). Please quote the passcode: 8189126. Phone lines will open 10 minutes before the conference call.

For further queries, please contact: Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO. Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and four Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


