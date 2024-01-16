Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'173 -0.3%  SPI 14'560.2100 -0.2%  Dow 37'593.0 -0.3%  DAX 16'518 -0.6%  Euro 0.9380 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'431 -0.5%  Gold 2'044 -0.5%  Bitcoin 36'871 1.2%  Dollar 0.8600 0.5%  Öl 78.6 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Sika41879292Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Tesla11448018
Top News
Trafigura schliesst Bezugsabkommen für LNG mit kanadischer Tourmaline
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie profitiert: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von 5 Milliarden Franken - Analysten überzeugt
Rio Tinto-Aktie kaum bewegt: Rio Tinto mit Produktionsplus bei Eisenerz, Aluminium und Kupfer
HUGO BOSS-Aktie tiefrot: HUGO BOSS enttäuscht beim Ergebnis - trotz Umsatzrekord
Nordex-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Nordex steigert Auftragseingang 2023 weltweit um 16 Prozent
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Avance Gas Aktie [Valor: 22521814 / ISIN: BMG067231032]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.01.2024 09:41:17

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Successfully completed the sale of Iris Glory

finanzen.net zero Avance Gas-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Avance Gas
136.20 NOK -2.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Hamilton, Bermuda

January 16, 2024

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. («Avance Gas» or «Company») (OSE: AGAS) announce today the successful completion of the 2008-built VLGC Iris Glory at a cash consideration of $60 million less ordinary broker commission of one percent as previously announced in a press release dated 6 July 2023. The vessel completed her two-year Time Charter with IOC at end of November 2023. Subsequent to completion of this Time Charter, Iris Glory also carried out a single spot voyage at a net Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) result of $3 million prior to delivery of the vessel to the new owners. The Company will record a book gain on sale of approximately $21 million and net cash proceeds following repayment of the lease financing of approximately $26 million for the first quarter 2024.

Additionally, and as previously announced in January 2024, the Company expect to complete the sale of the last 2008-built VLGC, Venus Glory, within March 2024 after completion of her current spot voyage. Venus Glory is sold for a gross cash consideration of $66 million less ordinary broker commission of one percent thereby an estimated gain on sale of approximately $27 million and a net cash release of approximately $40 million is expected to be recorded for the first quarter 2024 in addition to the sale of Iris Glory.


For further queries, please contact:

Media contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, CEO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Investor and Analyst contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns nineteen LPG ships consisting of thirteen VLGCs on water today, the two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery and resale in 2024 and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten