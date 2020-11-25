SMI 10’514 0.2%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0837 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’506 -0.1%  Gold 1’813 0.3%  Bitcoin 17’564 0.7%  Dollar 0.9115 0.0%  Öl 48.3 0.7% 

25.11.2020 13:30:00

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q3 2020 Presentation

Please find attached the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) for the third quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 25 November, 2020 at 14:00 CET.

Attend by webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i84a49qn

Attend by conference call:
UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US: +1 631 510 7495
Norway: +47 23 96 02 64
Confirmation code: 6259105

For further queries, please contact:

Ben Martin, CCO
Tel: +41 77 526 47 28
Email: ben.martin@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 29
Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC), and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and two Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2021 and 2022. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit: www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


