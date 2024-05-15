Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 0.1%  SPI 15’739 0.2%  Dow 39’558 0.3%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9806 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’080 0.0%  Gold 2’357 -0.1%  Bitcoin 56’088 0.4%  Dollar 0.9061 -0.1%  Öl 82.9 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204GameStop2274310On113454047Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Alcon43249246Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171
Top News
Peach Property-Aktie: Peach Property zahlt für Geschäftsjahr 2023 keine Dividende
VAT-Aktie: Moody's beurteilt Bonität von VAT besser
Porsche-Aktie: Festakt zum Start der Elektromobilität im Leipziger Werk
Meta-Aktie dennoch freundlich: Deutsche Telekom gewinnt im Streit um Nutzungsentgelte gegen Facebook-Mutter Meta
Erste Schätzungen: Dell Technologies vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Suche...
0% Kommission
Avance Gas Aktie [Valor: 22521814 / ISIN: BMG067231032]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2024 07:02:00

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to return of capital and dividend for the first quarter 2024

finanzen.net zero Avance Gas-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Avance Gas
173.40 NOK -0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bermuda, May 15, 2024

Key information relating to return of capital and dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the first quarter 2024 is specified as per below. The distribution of return of capital will be made from the Company’s Contributed Surplus account which consists of previously paid in share premium transferred from the Company’s Share Premium account.

Return of capital: $0.99
Dividend amount: $1.16

Declared currency: USD

Last day including right: May 22, 2024

Ex-date: May 23, 2024

Record date: May 24, 2024

Payment date: May 31, 2024

Date of Approval: May 14, 2024


For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: IR@avancegas.com

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00


ABOUT AVANCE GAS

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns sixteen LPG ships consisting of twelve modern VLGCs including four dual fuel LPG VLGCs and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Nachrichten zu Avance Gas Holding Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Avance Gas Holding Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Invest 2024: Lisa Osada (Aktiengram) berichtet im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die Stimmung auf der diesjährigen Finanzmesse in Stuttgart, die Resonanz auf ihr Debüt-Buch «Aktien-Life-Balance» und ihre Eindrücke von der Generalversammlung der Lindt & Sprüngli AG in Zürich

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.05.24 How the Fed Uses Quantitative Tightening to Address Inflation
14.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Morgen dürfte es spannend werden
14.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
14.05.24 Marktüberblick: Hochtief übertrifft Erwartungen
14.05.24 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
14.05.24 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
14.05.24 Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV
14.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Monatshoch im Chart
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’256.31 19.98 SSZMXU
Short 12’512.68 13.95 S2S3JU
Short 13’010.01 8.73 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’784.07 14.05.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’313.10 19.82 KLUBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.90
Long 10’561.64 8.80 SSQMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

On-Aktie schliesst zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
GameStop-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Berühmter Reddit-User kehrt zurück
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Neue Meme-Rally: GameStop-Aktie und AMC-Aktie nach Rückkehr von Roaring Kitty weiter im Aufwärtstrend
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas höher: Lufthansa platziert Millionen-Anleihe am Kapitalmarkt
Bitcoin-Initiative in der Schweiz: Steigt die SNB bald in Bitcoin ein?
Alcon-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Alcon steigert Umsatz und Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit