28.04.2023 00:37:00
Avalon Action Alliance Donates $12.5 Million to Create Traumatic Brain Injury Program in Partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute
MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee will be home to the Midwest's first program designed specifically to treat mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI or concussions) in veterans and first responders.
The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute is launching the BRAVE (Building Resilience through Action in Veterans and First Responders) program – an intensive, three-week, outpatient program customized to treat the unique needs of participants with mTBI – thanks to a $12.5 million gift from Avalon Action Alliance, a national organization focused on the mental wellness of veterans and first responders.
"We're grateful and excited to be the first Avalon Action Alliance program in the Midwest, providing specialized diagnostic and rehabilitation services designed to help our veterans and first responders overcome these injuries and regain their lives," said Michael McCrea, PhD, ABPP, professor of neurosurgery and neurology at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), director of the BRAVE program, and co-director of MCW's Center for Neurotrauma Research. "Military veterans and first responders are tasked with going into situations that can not only be extremely dangerous but can also commonly result in brain injury, trauma, and great distress."
"When we looked for a partner to build our veteran alliance, the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute immediately stood out as a global leader," said Joe Brennan, CEO of Avalon Action Alliance. "Their history of developing medical treatments and conducting research to increase our knowledge of brain injuries and trauma is remarkable. We're pleased to support them in repaying these heroes for their service."
The BRAVE program will conduct detailed clinical evaluations and develop a customized treatment plan that targets each individual's needs and how to best support their recovery.
"The Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Neuroscience Institute has an international reputation for research and specialized clinical care for neurotrauma," said Shekar Kurpad, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at MCW and director of the Froedtert & MCW Neuroscience Institute. "Our partnership with Avalon Action Alliance represents another focused step toward our goal of delivering the best care to people with traumatic brain injuries."
The BRAVE program expects to welcome its first patient by September 1, 2023. Services will be delivered at the Froedtert & MCW Greenfield Highlands Health Center, 4455 S. 108th St., Greenfield, Wis., 53228.
A replay of the announcement is available.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-action-alliance-donates-12-5-million-to-create-traumatic-brain-injury-program-in-partnership-with-the-medical-college-of-wisconsin-neuroscience-institute-301810307.html
SOURCE Medical College of Wisconsin
