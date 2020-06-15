15.06.2020 21:04:00

AvAir Recognized as No. 2 Parts Supplier Globally

Top 10 Rankings by The Aviation 100 Awards

CHANDLER, Arizona, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir, an industry leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, continues to be recognized as a global authority by earning the No. 2 position on The Aviation 100's "Parts Supplier of the Year" rankings.

The Aviation 100 recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry and ranks the top ten performers in each category. Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey. AvAir was also awarded No. 2 Parts Supplier of the Year in 2017 and 2018, but in 2020 closed the gap between the No. 1 position to 2%.

"We're thrilled to be featured in The Aviation 100 Awards," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "The past year has been strong for AvAir and we look forward to continuing to make strategic acquisitions and providing the excellent customer service we're known for."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping. AvAir recently expanded operations to Dublin, Ireland, offering better service to customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Within his first year as CEO, Bianco has grown AvAir revenue organically by 34% and has acquisitions planned for the near future.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir
Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs.  AvAir, offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

Contact: Amanda Moore
amoore@evolveprandmarketing.com
816.394.8886

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190981/AvAir_Exterior.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 477.60
2.60 %
Sika 172.55
2.16 %
Swiss Re 74.18
1.34 %
Zurich Insur Gr 329.80
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.58
0.82 %
Swisscom 485.00
-0.45 %
CS Group 9.41
-0.47 %
Alcon 54.50
-0.69 %
The Swatch Grp 187.80
-1.00 %
CieFinRichemont 59.94
-1.41 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:45
Will Russia Cut Rates to Post-Soviet Record Low?
13:00
Urlaubsgefühle und Konjunkturpessimismus
10:19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:17
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:30
SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
12.06.20
Wird sich die Konjunktur in einer U-Formation erholen? | BX Swiss TV
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:19
Schroders: How important is international tourism to the global economy?
11.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19 hat soziale Ungleichheiten in den Fokus gerückt
10.06.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Wird sich die Konjunktur in einer U-Formation erholen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI schliesst höher -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Vor Bundesstrafgericht startet Berufngsprozess zu gestohlenen UBS-Kundendaten
Q1 2020: Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger mit übersichtlichem Depot
Bald kommt das neue Apple iOS 14: Diese Funktionen sollen enthalten sein
BP rechnet mit Milliarden-Abschreibungen wegen Coronavirus-Pandemie - Aktie bricht ein
McDonald's-Aktie im Fokus: Von der Gründung über das IPO bis heute
Rennen um die 2-Billionen-Dollar-Marktkapitalisierung: Analyst setzt auf Microsoft
Sensirion hebt Umsatzprognose für 2020 an - Aktie +22 Prozent
Lonza-Aktien nach Berichten zum Covid19-Impfstoff von Partner Moderna gesucht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst höher -- DAX leichter -- Wall Street dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abgaben
Der heimische Markt konnte am Montag nach anfänglichen Abschlägen ins Plus drehen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex rote Vorzeichen auswies. Die US-Börsen drehen ins Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden Verluste verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB