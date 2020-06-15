AvAir Recognized as No. 2 Parts Supplier Globally

Top 10 Rankings by The Aviation 100 Awards

CHANDLER, Arizona, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an industry leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, continues to be recognized as a global authority by earning the No. 2 position on The Aviation 100's "Parts Supplier of the Year" rankings.

The Aviation 100 recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry and ranks the top ten performers in each category. Parts Supplier of the Year is judged on the following criteria: parts stocked, clients on books/new clients in the past 12 months, locations/number of employees, ability to source, supply and timescale; plus, results from the Aviation News survey. AvAir was also awarded No. 2 Parts Supplier of the Year in 2017 and 2018, but in 2020 closed the gap between the No. 1 position to 2%.

"We're thrilled to be featured in The Aviation 100 Awards," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "The past year has been strong for AvAir and we look forward to continuing to make strategic acquisitions and providing the excellent customer service we're known for."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping. AvAir recently expanded operations to Dublin, Ireland, offering better service to customers in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Within his first year as CEO, Bianco has grown AvAir revenue organically by 34% and has acquisitions planned for the near future.

