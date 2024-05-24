Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.05.2024 18:37:22

Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2023

Atos
2.12 EUR 1.29%
Availability of the Universal Registration Document 2023

Bezons, May 24, 2024

Atos announces that its Universal Registration Document for the year 2023 was filed today, Friday May 24, 2024, with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF”) under number D.24-0429.

This document notably includes:

  • the 2023 annual financial report;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the non-financial performance statement;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the reports from the statutory auditors.

This document is available on the Atos website (https://atos.net/en/investors) as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

###

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 94,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.
Contacts

Investor relations : David Pierre-Kahn | investors@atos.net | +33 6 28 51 45 96

Individual shareholders : 0805 65 00 75

Press contact : globalprteam@atos.net

 

Attachment


