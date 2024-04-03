Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Availability of the preparatory information for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of May 16th, 2024

Availability of the preparatory information for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16th, 2024

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, La Défense, April 3rd, 2024 – The shareholders of Nexans are informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on May 16th, 2024 at 2.30 p.m. at Urban Station – Espace du Centenaire, 189 rue de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France. The meeting will be broadcast live and be made available on the Company’s website.

The prior notice of this meeting was published on April 3rd, 2024, on the official journal (Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires). It includes the draft agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting at the Meeting.

Documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. They are available online on the Company’s website www.nexans.com.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com

 

Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

Maëllys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com

 

 		Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

        

Attachment


