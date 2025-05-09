Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.05.2025 17:45:00

Availability of the Base Prospectus for the 2025 EMTN programme

Press Release
May 9, 2025

Availability of the Base Prospectus 
for the 2025 EMTN programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 9th, 2025

On May 7th, 2025, Renault SA registered the Base Prospectus for its EMTN programme with the French market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) under visa number 25-145.

This prospectus is available free of charge upon request at Renault SA head office, 122-122 bis avenue du Général Leclerc 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
        
It is also available on Renault Group’s website (https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance/debt-and-ratings/) as well as on the AMF’s website (https://www.amf-france.org/en).

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS
 


  		Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com


 
 
 
RENAULT GROUP
PRESS
RELATIONS


 
  		François Rouget
+ 33 6 23 68 07 88
francois.rouget@renault.com


 

  		 
 

Attachment


