13.03.2025 19:49:41

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Renault
46.53 CHF 1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen
PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2025

Availability of the 
2024 Universal Registration Document

Boulogne-Billancourt, March 13, 2025 –

Renault announces that the 2024 Universal Registration Document (in French version) has been filed, in ESEF format, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF), on March 13, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes, inter alia:

  • the Annual Financial Report for the 2024 financial year which notably includes:
    • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance
    • sustainability information,
    • the certification report on sustainability information,
  • the Statutory Auditors' reports and information on their fees,
  • the description of the share buy-back programme,

The 2024 Universal Registration Document (French version) is available on Renault Group’s website, under "Finance/ Regulated Information”. The English version will be available soon at the following address: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/regulated-information/.

Hard copies of the 2024 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's registered office: 122-122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. The Group relies on the complementarity of its 4 brands - Renault - Dacia - Alpine and Mobilize - and offers sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in 114 countries, Renault Group sold 2.265 million vehicles in 2024. It employs more than 98,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, the Group is committed to an ambitious and value-generating transformation focused on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

Attachment


