Soitec Aktie [Valor: 35180513 / ISIN: FR0013227113]
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023-2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Soitec
109.10 EUR 1.49%
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023-2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 5, 2024 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the filing of its 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF) under number D.24-0462.

The 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and a French and English version is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com under Investors section – Financial Reports). A French version is also available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The 2023-2024 Universal Registration Document notably contains:

  • the annual financial report, comprising the management report, the consolidated and statutory financial statements and related Statutory Auditors’ reports, the information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors and the declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document ;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance ;
  • the description of the share buyback program ;
  • the non-financial performance statement ;
  • the explanatory notes and the draft resolutions submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting of July 23, 2024.

# # #

Agenda

First-quarter 2024-2025 revenue: July 23, 2024, after market close.

Annual General Meeting: July 23, 2024.

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 978 millions euros in fiscal 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,100 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/

# # #

Investor Relations: Media contacts:

 

 

 

investors@soitec.com 		 

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 6 42 37 54 17
isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron
+33 6 14 08 29 81
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

