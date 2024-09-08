Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Avacta Group Aktie
09.09.2024 00:05:00

Avacta to present updated clinical data on AVA6000 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

Avacta Group
0.73 GBP 1.90%
        8 September 2024

Avacta Group plc

("Avacta” or "the Group” or "the Company”)

Avacta to present updated clinical data on AVA6000 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted cancer treatments and powerful diagnostics, today announces that the company will present updated data from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000 at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Barcelona, Spain from 13-17 September 2024.

The poster presentation will be based on an updated data cut from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000 in patients with Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-positive solid tumours. AVA6000 is a peptide drug conjugate consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by FAP in the tumour microenvironment.

Abstract details are listed below and available online on the ESMO website.

Title: A Phase I trial of AVA6000, a Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-released, tumour microenvironment (TME)-targeted doxorubicin peptide drug conjugate in patients with FAP-positive solid tumours 
Session Title: Developmental therapeutics
Session Date and Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 9AM CEST time.
Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via Av. Joan Carles, Barcelona, Spain
Abstract Presentation Number: 646P
First Author: Professor Chris Twelves, University of Leeds

-Ends-

For further information from Avacta Group plc, please contact:

Avacta Group plc

Christina Coughlin, CEO

Michael Vinegrad, Group Communications

Director

 		Tel: +44 (0) 1904 21 7070

www.avacta.com
  
Peel Hunt (Nomad and Broker)

James Steel / Chris Golden / Patrick Birkholm

 		 

www.peelhunt.com

 
ICR Consilium

Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Sukaina Virji		 

avacta@consilium-comms.com

 

About Avacta Group plcwww.avacta.com

Avacta Group is a UK-based life sciences company focused on improving healthcare outcomes through targeted cancer treatments and diagnostics.

Avacta Therapeutics: a clinical stage oncology biotech division harnessing proprietary therapeutic platforms to develop novel, highly targeted cancer drugs.

Avacta Diagnostics focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and broadening access to diagnostics.

Avacta has two proprietary platforms, pre|CISION™ and Affimer®.

The pre|CISION™ platform is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumours compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION™ platform harnesses this tumour specific protease to activate pre|CISION™ peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION™ antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumour microenvironment, reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimised to deliver the best outcomes for patients.

The lead pre|CISION™ programme AVA6000, a peptide drug conjugate form of doxorubicin, is in Phase 1 studies. It has shown an improvement in safety and tolerability in clinical trials to date compared with standard doxorubicin and preliminary signs of clinical activity in multiple patients.

To register for news alerts by email go to www.avacta.com/investor-news-email-alerts


Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten