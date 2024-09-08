8 September 2024

Avacta Group plc

("Avacta” or "the Group” or "the Company”)

Avacta to present updated clinical data on AVA6000 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), a life sciences company developing innovative, targeted cancer treatments and powerful diagnostics, today announces that the company will present updated data from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000 at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, in Barcelona, Spain from 13-17 September 2024.

The poster presentation will be based on an updated data cut from the Phase 1a trial of AVA6000 in patients with Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-positive solid tumours. AVA6000 is a peptide drug conjugate consisting of doxorubicin conjugated with a peptide moiety that is specifically cleaved by FAP in the tumour microenvironment.

Abstract details are listed below and available online on the ESMO website.

Title: A Phase I trial of AVA6000, a Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)-released, tumour microenvironment (TME)-targeted doxorubicin peptide drug conjugate in patients with FAP-positive solid tumours

Session Title: Developmental therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 9AM CEST time.

Location: Fira Barcelona Gran Via Av. Joan Carles, Barcelona, Spain

Abstract Presentation Number: 646P

First Author: Professor Chris Twelves, University of Leeds

-Ends-

For further information from Avacta Group plc, please contact:

Avacta Group plc



Christina Coughlin, CEO



Michael Vinegrad, Group Communications



Director



Tel: +44 (0) 1904 21 7070



www.avacta.com Peel Hunt (Nomad and Broker)



James Steel / Chris Golden / Patrick Birkholm







www.peelhunt.com



ICR Consilium



Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson / Sukaina Virji



avacta@consilium-comms.com





About Avacta Group plc - www.avacta.com

Avacta Group is a UK-based life sciences company focused on improving healthcare outcomes through targeted cancer treatments and diagnostics.

Avacta Therapeutics: a clinical stage oncology biotech division harnessing proprietary therapeutic platforms to develop novel, highly targeted cancer drugs.

Avacta Diagnostics focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and broadening access to diagnostics.

Avacta has two proprietary platforms, pre|CISION™ and Affimer®.

The pre|CISION™ platform is a highly specific substrate for fibroblast activation protein (FAP) which is upregulated in most solid tumours compared with healthy tissues. The pre|CISION™ platform harnesses this tumour specific protease to activate pre|CISION™ peptide drug conjugates and pre|CISION™ antibody/Affimer® drug conjugates in the tumour microenvironment, reducing systemic exposure and toxicity, allowing dosing to be optimised to deliver the best outcomes for patients.

The lead pre|CISION™ programme AVA6000, a peptide drug conjugate form of doxorubicin, is in Phase 1 studies. It has shown an improvement in safety and tolerability in clinical trials to date compared with standard doxorubicin and preliminary signs of clinical activity in multiple patients.

To register for news alerts by email go to www.avacta.com/investor-news-email-alerts