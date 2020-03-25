25.03.2020 16:59:00

Avaamo Releases Project COVID, A Publicly-Accessible Intelligent Virtual Assistant To Answer Questions About The Coronavirus

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversational AI leader Avaamo announces today that it has released Project COVID, an Intelligent Virtual Assistant that leverages Avaamo's Conversational AI and deep learning technologies to answer the public's pressing questions on COVID-19. It can be accessed at https://avaamo.ai/projectcovid

Why is it different?
Project COVID uses Avaamo deep learning technology to have conversations with millions of pages of instructions, advisories, infectious disease protocols and latest status reports from CDC, NIH, WHO, Johns Hopkins, and the State Public Health COVID task forces- much like they would with a human and get a precise answer. Much like a human being, users of the Project COVID can have an interactive dialog on COVID-19 related issues, such as:

  • How to prepare
  • Symptom Checker (CDC-Symptom Checker)
  • Global Status Updates
  • School Closures
  • State-mandated lockdown information

It also covers practical questions:

  • Do I need to wash my vegetables?
  • Is food delivery contagious?

"We as a company wanted to pitch in with a first responder mindset in this time of disruption and great uncertainty,'' said Ram Menon, Founder and CEO of Avaamo. "We felt using our technology to reduce misinformation and having a publicly accessible solution would free up doctors, nurses, administrators, and other healthcare professionals to provide critical care to those who need it."

Project COVID is also available free of cost to be embedded on the website of care management providers, health care organizations, businesses, or government agencies, which are facing a mounting number of questions, support calls and community requests for information on the COVID-19 outbreak and responses to it.  The utility is free, and is designed to quickly and easily embed into any existing website in just a few minutes.

For more details, contact projectcovid@avaamo.com

Disclaimer:  Project COVID does not act as a replacement for medical advice

About Avaamo: Avaamo is a deep-learning software company that specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific high impact problems in the enterprise. Avaamo is building fundamental AI technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis and deep learning to make conversational computing a reality. Avaamo services large enterprises across Healthcare, Telco, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Insurance, automating conversations that these enterprises have with their employees, customers and partners. Avaamo automates 1B+ interactions annually in 29 languages across 40+ countries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avaamo-releases-project-covid-a-publicly-accessible-intelligent-virtual-assistant-to-answer-questions-about-the-coronavirus-301029777.html

SOURCE avaamo.ai

