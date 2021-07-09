SMI 11’989 0.5%  SPI 15’411 0.4%  Dow 34’422 -0.8%  DAX 15’562 0.9%  Euro 1.0855 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’045 1.3%  Gold 1’800 -0.2%  Bitcoin 30’007 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9150 0.0%  Öl 74.8 0.6% 
09.07.2021 13:42:00

AV-Comparatives releases results of 2021 Android Security Test, reveals mobile devices at risk

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has published the report of its 2021 investigation into antivirus apps for the Android mobile platform. The Innsbruck-based institute tested 10 popular security apps with regard to malware protection, battery drain and anti-theft functionality. Third-party products made by Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Securion and Trend Micro were all scrutinised, along with Google's built-in security measures in the Android platform.

AV-Comparatives certifies for Mobile Security Suites. (PRNewsfoto/AV-Comparatives)

The most widely used version of Google's mobile OS, Android 10, was used for the test. Users can see how well the tested products performed on the most popular incarnation of Android.

"Even as Google's built-in malware protection 'Play Protect' improves, it still offers the weakest protection of all tested products. We highly recommend using a third-party app!" -  Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives.

In the malware protection test, over 3,500 recent malicious applications for the Android operating system were used. The results clearly showed the advantage of using a third-party antivirus product to protect smartphones against Android malware.

To ensure that the tested products do not achieve protection at the expense of high rates of false alarms, a false-positives test was also run, using 500 popular legitimate apps.

Anti-theft functionality was also considered. This allows a user whose smartphone has been lost or stolen to e.g. locate it, lock it, and wipe private data. Anti-theft features in the tested products were tested for reliable operation.

A past criticism of security programs is that they cause significant drain on the device's battery. AV-Comparatives addressed this issue by running a battery-drain test. The effect each product has on battery life during everyday phone usage (making calls, surfing the Internet, watching videos and sending emails) was measured.

As well as the results of the tests, the report includes general security advice and information for users of Android devices. The security measures incorporated into Android 10 are considered, along with the effect these have on third-party security apps. Security tips for Android users are also provided.

Like all AV-Comparatives' public reports, the report of the 2021 Android Mobile Security Test can be downloaded free of charge from the institute's website, www.av-comparatives.org.  AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, and has been publicly testing computer security software since 2004. It is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software". It also holds the EICAR certification as a "Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab".

Contact: Peter Stelzhammer
e-mail: media@av-comparatives.org  
phone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560844/AV_Comparatives_certificate.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1560845/AV_Comparatives_results.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341278/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

 

 

AV-Comparatives - Mobile Security Test Results (PRNewsfoto/AV-Comparatives)

AV-Comparatives logo (PRNewsfoto/AV-Comparatives) (PRNewsfoto/AV-Comparatives)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/av-comparatives-releases-results-of-2021-android-security-test-reveals-mobile-devices-at-risk-301328617.html

SOURCE AV-Comparatives

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:43 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
09:35 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
05:56 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Kritik an Swisscom nach erneutem Ausfall der Notfallnummern
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Molecular Partners sieht COVID-19-Kandidaten auch bei Delta-Variante wirksam - Aktie schliesst klar in Rot
SMI zeitweise wieder über 12'000er-Marke -- DAX auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Zurich-Aktie im Zuge von Dividendenfantasien gesucht
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit